mfk. Restaurant

Spanish coastal vibes in a friendly basement joint. Michelin Bib Gourmand award winner for 7 years running!

432 W Diversey Parkway

Popular Items

Albondigas$24.00
Pork & veal meatballs (4 to an order) - albondigas - salbitxada, roasted shishitos,
crispy shallot
Roasted Oyster Mushrooms$18.00
Harissa butter roasted mushrooms - rested on a cold white bean salad: piquillo pepper puree & toasted almonds.
Basque Cake$10.00
Rum & butter cake, pastry cream folded in, and an almond crust. It's the most delightful coffee cake we've ever had.
Churros$10.00
Four cute cinnamon Churros with a lightly spiced chocolate sauce (espelette & cayenne). The spice is just a little extra note - not a face melter.
Potato Croquettes$12.00
Potato and smoked piquillo croquettes - salmorejo, Manchego, pickled Fresno (6 to an order)
PQB Ciabatta Bread$9.00
1/4 Loaf Publican Quality Bread Ciabatta. Garlic olive oil & Maldon salt butter.
Spanish Tortilla$16.00
Our take on the Tortilla Española is a fluffy - souffle like omelette, with potato. Salt cod brandade baked on top, with a pickled fennel and shallot salad.
Seared Scallops$42.00
Four butter seared sea scallops, green romesco, crispy arborio rice, pepitas, mustard greens
Location

432 W Diversey Parkway

Chicago IL

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

