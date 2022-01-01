Go
Martin's Famous Street Tacos

11344 Coloma Rd #205

Popular Items

3 TJ Taco Plate$13.00
3 Tacos with Choice of Meat, topped with Cilantro, Onions, Guac Sauce and Hot or Mild Salsa and a side of rice and beans
TJ ASADA$2.75
Steak (Carne Asada), Cilantro, Onion, and Guac Sauce on 4 ½” Corn or Flour Tortillas
SUPER BURRITO$9.00
TJ TACO$2.75
Carne Asada Taco (STEAK)$2.50
Carne Asada (Steak), Pico de Gallo, and Cheese on 4 ½” Corn or Flour Tortillas
3 REG Tacos Plate$12.00
3 Tacos with choice of meat and side of Rice and Beans on 4 ½” Corn or Flour Tortillas
Chicken Fajitas Taco$2.50
Chicken Fajitas, Pico de Gallo, and Cheese on 4 ½” Corn or Flour Tortillas
Shredded Pork Taco (CARNITAS)$2.50
Shredded Pork (Carnitas), Pico de Gallo, and Cheese on 4 ½” Corn or Flour Tortillas
TJ CARNITAS$2.75
Carnitas, Cilantro, Onion, and Guac Sauce on 4 ½” Corn or Flour Tortillas
SUPER BURRITO$9.00
Your choice of meat, Rice, Beans, Pico de Gallo, Cheese, Sour Cream, and Guac Sauce on a 14” Flour Tortilla
Location

Gold River CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
