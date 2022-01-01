Go
Pizza Karma

Closed today

11611, Fountains Dr.

Maple Grove, MN 55369

Popular Items

Street Corn Pizza$10.00
warm spicy roasted corn, jalapeno, red onion, with our house red-hot tomato sauce, finished with shredded mozzarella, topped with house spice (plain crust)
Build Your Own - Tandoor-Fired (10")$6.99
Lamb Meatball Pizza$11.00
cardamom & almond lamb meatballs with a mustard-spinach sauce with a house cheese blend (garlic-cilantro crust)
Coconut Shrimp Pizza$12.00
jumbo shrimp with roasted spices, fresh coconut, & lime with coconut milk, fresh curry leaves, & house cheese blend (plain crust)
Chicken Tikka Pizza$10.00
boneless breast tikka chicken, tikka sauce, shredded mozzarella, onion-pepper mix (plain crust)
Cayenne Dusted Crispy Okra Fries$8.00
VEGETARIAN and GLUTEN FREE. black salt & buttermilk sauce
Paneer Poppers$8.00
VEGETARIAN. spiced beer-battered extra firm cheese with our signature sauce
Tandoor Fired Wings$8.00
three renditions of tandoor-roasted chicken wings, on with a dry rub of fresh ground spices, the other bathed in a tomato vinegar sauce, the third drenched with our potent harissa sauce
Stuffed Potato Cakes$8.00
VEGAN. Chiles-spiked spinach greens served with a golden raisin ginger sauce
Chicken Kebab Pizza$10.00
boneless breast of free-range chicken marinated in Greek yogurt, garlic & a blend of fresh ground spices, roasted in our tandoor, with tomato-fenugreek sauce, fresh mozzarella & topped with lime-kissed onion-pepper medley (plain crust)

Attributes and Amenities

check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Website

Location

11611, Fountains Dr., Maple Grove MN 55369

Directions

