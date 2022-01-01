Pizza
Salad
Sandwiches
Pizza Karma
Closed today
470 Reviews
$$
11611, Fountains Dr.
Maple Grove, MN 55369
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
Location
11611, Fountains Dr., Maple Grove MN 55369
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Pizza Karma Maple Grove
Come in and enjoy!
Jamba
Jamba Juice
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
Authentic Greek Recipes served in a friendly fast casual format that provides a satisfying customer experience.
Come in and enjoy!
Malone’s Bar & Grill
American casual cuisine with an award winning happy hour.