Go
Toast

Marshall Hall of Fame Cafe

A QUALITY sports bar! Great food, legendary sports, and EPIC fun!

857 3rd Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Boneless Wings$10.99
Coated in our favorite sauce served with celery & ranch
Loaded Potato Skins$9.49
Melted cheddar cheese, bacon, scallions & ranch
Hall of Fame Salad$9.99
Pecans, bacon, celery, bleu cheese crumbles & strawberries tossed in house-made sweet & sour dressing
Cajun Pasta$15.49
Your choice of Cajun shrimp or chicken with sauteed green & red peppers tossed in Cajun cream sauce served with freshly baked garlic bread
Bang Bang Shrimp$12.99
Jumbo crispy shrimp tossed in our house-made sweet & spicy sauce
Loaded Boneless Wings$11.99
Tossed in your favorite sauce served over a bed of french fries topped with queso, cheddar & monterey jack cheese, bacon, jalapeno peppers & scallions with ranch
Southern Fried Chicken Salad$11.99
Cheddar cheese, bacon, tomatoes, hard boiled eggs & scallions tossed in house-made ranch dressing
Champion Chips$5.99
House-made & seasoned with Hall of Fame Bayou dust served with Southwestern ranch
Hall of Fame Burger$10.49
Served with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle with fries
California Cobb Salad$12.99
Hard boiled eggs, cucumbers, shredded cheddar & bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, tomatoes, avocado & grilled chicken with dressing of your choice
See full menu

Location

857 3rd Ave

Huntington WV

Sunday7:00 am - 3:45 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:45 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:45 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:45 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:45 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:45 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:45 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Roosters

No reviews yet

A Fun, Casual Joint!

Buddy's All American Bar-B-Que

No reviews yet

Killer Wings, Great BBQ, and Ice Cold Beer

Grindstone Coffeeology

No reviews yet

#rediscovercoffee

Bombshells Burger & BBQ

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston