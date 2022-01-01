Go
Mi'talia Kitchen & Bar

Mi'talia Kitchen & Bar is a modern interpretation of Italian cuisine by James Beard semi-finalists and top chef veterans, Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth.

PASTA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

5958 S. Dixie Hwy • $$

Avg 4.2 (545 reviews)

Popular Items

Tuscan Brick Chicken$25.00
half a chicken, charred cauliflower, hazelnut romesco, zesty herb salad + pomegranate
Spicy Rigatoni Vodka$22.00
Spicy njuda sausage, tomato, cream + parmesan
Pesto Ravioli$19.00
ricotta filled ravioli, asparagus, lemon, parmesan, mint + pistachio pesto
Spaghetti & Meatballs$23.00
slow braised meatballs, red sauce, parmesan + basil
Chicken Parmesan$28.00
stracciatella, san marzano tomato sauce, served with creamy polenta
Tiramisu$12.00
espresso soaked ladyfinger cookies, mascarpone mousse, hazelnuts
Baby Gem Caesar Salad$15.00
sunflower seed gremolata, parmesan, meyer lemon croutons and soft boiled egg
Not Your Nonna's Bolognese$24.00
slow braised veal, pork + beef bolognese sauce pappardelle pasta, ricotta gnudi + basil
Whipped Ricotta Toast$10.00
grilled sourdough, roasted garlic, local honey, red pepper flakes + sea salt
Bucatini Carbonara$21.00
crispy pancetta, english peas, black pepper + parmesan
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Table Service
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

5958 S. Dixie Hwy

South Miami FL

Sunday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

