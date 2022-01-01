Mi'talia Kitchen & Bar
Mi'talia Kitchen & Bar is a modern interpretation of Italian cuisine by James Beard semi-finalists and top chef veterans, Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth.
PASTA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS
5958 S. Dixie Hwy • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
5958 S. Dixie Hwy
South Miami FL
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
Nearby restaurants
CH’I
Located in Brickell City Centre, we’re a Chino-Latino, multi-faceted high-energy concept that incorporates four separate concepts, Restaurant, Mercado, Garden & Lounge, into one immersive culinary experience.
Cracked Eatery by Chef Adrianne
Cracked was founded in 2018 with a simple goal in mind; deliver a Maximum Flavor-style menu that is composed of free-range and organic ingredients.
The Salty Donut
Come in and enjoy!
PANNA zSouth Miami
Come in and enjoy!!