Go
Toast

Mi Amiche

Welcome to our family!

350 Morrison Plantation Parkway, Suites 3 & 4

Avg 4.5 (25 reviews)

Popular Items

CHICKEN PARM$22.00
SHRIMP/CRAB LOBSTER LINGUINE "SPECIAL"$27.00
BLACKENED SHRIMP & SALMON "SPECIAL"$29.00
PENNE ALA VODKA$18.00
BEET & GOAT ARUGULA$15.00
HOUSE SALAD$9.00
LASAGNA$24.00
MEATBALLS MARINARA$13.00
CHEF'S CAESAR$10.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Outdoor Seating

Location

350 Morrison Plantation Parkway, Suites 3 & 4

Mooresville NC

Sunday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Patisserie Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cantina 1511- Mooresville

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Clean Juice

No reviews yet

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

Joel’s Asian Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston