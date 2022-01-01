Mi Apá Latin Café

Fluid Lounge

No reviews yet

Craft Cocktail Lounge in the Tioga Town Center located in Newberry FL. Featuring Cocktails, Humidor, Spirits, Select Beer, and Wine. Come in and enjoy!

An upscale lounge featuring:

-over 150 different kinds of whiskey & over 100 other high end spirits

-all juicing & syrups are made in house

-all premium House spirits Come in and enjoy!

