Go
Toast

Mi Apá Latin Café

CUBAN FOOD, WITH A SMILE
PLEASE ALLOW US TO HAVE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCED FOR LARGE ORDERS

14209 W Newberry Rd Suite B

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Ham Croquette$1.09
Stuffed Potato$1.29
Mi Apa Emp Picadillo$2.59
Ground Beef Empanada.
Tequeños$2.09
Guava Pastry$1.29
Pastelitos Cubanos: Guava
Ropa Vieja$9.09
Shredded beef cooked in Cuban sauce with onions, tomatoes, and sweet peppers.
Mi Apa Emp Pollo$2.59
Chicken Empanada.
Arroz con Pollo$8.39
Yellow rice cooked with shredded chicken seasoned Spanish style
Guava & Cheese Pastry$1.29
Pastelitos Cubanos: Guava & Cheese
Cubano Sandwich$7.89
Ham, roast pork, Swiss cheese, & pickles on hot pressed Cuban bread topped with plantain chips
See full menu

Location

14209 W Newberry Rd Suite B

Newberry FL

Sunday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Top Hog BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Blue Highway Pizza

No reviews yet

Eat well, Live well...

Fluid Lounge

No reviews yet

Craft Cocktail Lounge in the Tioga Town Center located in Newberry FL. Featuring Cocktails, Humidor, Spirits, Select Beer, and Wine. Come in and enjoy!
An upscale lounge featuring:
-over 150 different kinds of whiskey & over 100 other high end spirits
-all juicing & syrups are made in house
-all premium House spirits Come in and enjoy!

Rock N Roll Sushi

No reviews yet

Rock out with your chopsticks out!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston