Go
Toast

Mi Apá Latin Café

The Best Cuban Food North of Miami
PLEASE ALLOW US TO HAVE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCED FOR LARGE ORDERS

114 SW 34th Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Arroz con Pollo$9.29
Yellow rice cooked with shredded chicken seasoned Spanish style
Ham Croquette$1.19
Iced Cafe con Leche Lg$3.99
Iced Cuban Coffee with Milk
Lechon Asado$9.69
Pork chunks marinated in Cuban sauce.
Mi Apa Emp Picadillo$2.89
Ground Beef Empanada.
Cubano Sandwich$8.69
Ham, roast pork, Swiss cheese, & pickles on hot pressed Cuban bread topped with plantain chips
Guava & Cheese Pastry$1.49
Pastelitos Cubanos: Guava & Cheese
Ropa Vieja$9.99
Shredded beef cooked in Cuban sauce with onions, tomatoes, and sweet peppers.
Cafe con Leche Med$3.39
Cuban Coffee with Steamed Milk
Tequeños$2.29
See full menu

Location

114 SW 34th Street

Gainesville FL

Sunday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Relish - Big Tasty Burgers!

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Gator's Dockside

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

JJ's Backbar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Crispy Baguettes

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston