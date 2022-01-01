Mi Apá Latin Café
The Best Cuban Food North of Miami
PLEASE ALLOW US TO HAVE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCED FOR LARGE ORDERS
114 SW 34th Street
Popular Items
Location
114 SW 34th Street
Gainesville FL
|Sunday
|4:01 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:01 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:01 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:01 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:01 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:01 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:01 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Relish - Big Tasty Burgers!
Come in and enjoy!
Gator's Dockside
Come on in and enjoy!
JJ's Backbar
Come in and enjoy!
Crispy Baguettes
Come in and enjoy!