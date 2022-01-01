Go
Mi Apá Latin Café

The Best Cuban Food North of Miami
PLEASE ALLOW US TO HAVE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCED FOR LARGE ORDERS

15634 NW Hwy 441

Popular Items

Mi Apa Emp Picadillo$2.59
Ground Beef Empanada.
Arroz con Pollo$8.39
Yellow rice cooked with shredded chicken seasoned Spanish style
Miami Sandwich$8.39
Turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce & tomatoes with mayonnaise on hot pressed Cuban bread
Guava & Cheese Pastry$1.29
Pastelitos Cubanos: Guava & Cheese
Mi Apa Emp Pollo$2.59
Chicken Empanada.
Tequeños$2.09
Ropa Vieja$9.09
Shredded beef cooked in Cuban sauce with onions, tomatoes and sweet peppers
Stuffed Potato$1.29
Ham Croquette$1.09
Cubano Sandwich$7.89
Ham, roast pork, Swiss cheese, & pickles on hot pressed Cuban bread topped with plantain chips.
Location

Alachua FL

Sunday4:01 am - 11:59 pm
Monday4:01 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday4:01 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday4:01 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday4:01 am - 11:59 pm
Friday4:01 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday4:01 am - 11:59 pm
