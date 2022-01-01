Go
Mi Blessing Beauty Bar image

Mi Blessing Beauty Bar

Open today 10:30 AM - 7:15 PM

review star

No reviews yet

403 North Logan Avenue

Danville, IL 61832

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 1:15 pm, 1:30 pm - 3:15 pm, 3:30 pm - 5:15 pm, 5:30 pm - 7:15 pm
Monday10:30 am - 1:15 pm, 1:30 pm - 3:15 pm, 3:30 pm - 5:15 pm, 5:30 pm - 7:15 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 1:15 pm, 1:30 pm - 3:15 pm, 3:30 pm - 5:15 pm, 5:30 pm - 7:15 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 1:15 pm, 1:30 pm - 3:15 pm, 3:30 pm - 5:15 pm, 5:30 pm - 7:15 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 1:15 pm, 1:30 pm - 3:15 pm, 3:30 pm - 5:15 pm, 5:30 pm - 7:15 pm
Friday10:30 am - 1:15 pm, 1:30 pm - 3:15 pm, 3:30 pm - 5:15 pm, 5:30 pm - 7:15 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 1:15 pm, 1:30 pm - 3:15 pm, 3:30 pm - 5:15 pm, 5:30 pm - 7:15 pm

Location

403 North Logan Avenue, Danville IL 61832

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Gilbert Street Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Better Days Fun, Food & Spirits

No reviews yet

The Little Nugget

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Indian's Pizza

No reviews yet

Order for Dine In, Carry-Out or Delivery today! Please allow a 10-15 minute buffer on Delivery times due to weather and volume of orders. Thank you for ordering with us!

Mi Blessing Beauty Bar

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston