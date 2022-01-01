Mi Bunuelo Miami
Come in and enjoy! Colombian Bakery
3005 NE 2nd Av
Location
3005 NE 2nd Av
Miami FL
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
El Tiesto cafe
Come on in and enjoy!
Maska Indian Kitchen + Bar
Come on in and enjoy!
Salumeria 104 - Midtown
Come in and enjoy!
L'Atelier
L'Atelier is a modern French restaurant from the legendary Chef Joël Robuchon, who held more Michelin stars than any chef in history. L'Atelier's signature 34-seat dining counter faces directly into the open kitchen, allowing for a dynamic interaction between the chefs and guests. The menus feature iconic L’Atelier dishes alongside new seasonal creations from Culinary Director Christophe Bellanca—a longtime protégé of the legendary Joël Robuchon, who is carrying on his legacy while moving the brand forward. All dishes are offered à la carte, as well as in several tasting menus.