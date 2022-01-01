Mi Casa Latina
Come in and enjoy!
TACOS
2455 main st.
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2455 main st.
Elgin SC
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Scott's Southern Smoke BBQ
Scott's Southern Smoke BBQ, LLC is a family owned and operated mobile food truck and catering service. We specialize in good ole southern BBQ! We strive to provide high quality delicious meals that you can enjoy with your friends and family!
Esther's Soul Food + Kitchen
A taste of Grandma's cooking where every plate tells a story.
Menkoi Ramen House Sandhills
Come in and enjoy!
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0476
Nothing Bundt Cakes