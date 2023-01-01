Go
Main picView gallery

Mi Cocina - 231 - District 121

Open today 6:00 AM - 11:45 PM

review star

No reviews yet

6721 Alma Dr

Allen, TX 75013

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday6:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:45 pm

Location

6721 Alma Dr, Allen TX 75013

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The HUB - 1289 Johnson Road, Suite 1100
orange starNo Reviews
1289 Johnson Road, Suite 1100 Allen, TX 75013
View restaurantnext
The Salty Butcher - Salty Butcher Allen
orange starNo Reviews
1289 Johnson Road, Suite 2180 Allen, TX 75013
View restaurantnext
Macho Taco Cantina located at The Hub in Allen, TX
orange starNo Reviews
1289 Johnson Road Allen, TX 75013
View restaurantnext
Pizzeria Flora
orange starNo Reviews
1289 Johnson Road Allen, TX 75013
View restaurantnext
Pasta Flora - 1289 Johnson Rd Suite 2100
orange starNo Reviews
1289 Johnson Rd Allen, TX 75013
View restaurantnext
Hooked - Hooked- Allen
orange starNo Reviews
1289 Johnson Road Allen, TX 75034
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Allen

Spazo Restaurant Bar - Allen, TX
orange star4.7 • 2,922
1201 W McDermott Allen, TX 75013
View restaurantnext
Elke's Market Cafe
orange star4.8 • 706
105 N. Greenville suite 11 Allen, TX 75002
View restaurantnext
SALTLIGHT STATION - Banh Mi & Pho
orange star4.6 • 594
1501 S Greenville Ave Allen, TX 75002
View restaurantnext
Ellen's - Allen, TX
orange star4.3 • 251
210 S Central Expressway Allen, TX 75013
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Allen

Plano

Avg 4.1 (142 restaurants)

Mckinney

Avg 4.6 (46 restaurants)

Frisco

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Richardson

Avg 4.3 (73 restaurants)

Wylie

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Prosper

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

The Colony

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Mi Cocina - 231 - District 121

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston