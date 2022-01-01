Go
Mi Familia Mexican Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!
Family owned Restaurant, Est.2013 Authentic Mexican food..
Best margaritas in town.

618 Dakota Ave • $$

Avg 4.7 (504 reviews)

Popular Items

Queso Dip$4.00
A blend of spices and melted cheese creates this magnificent melted cheese dip
3 Tacos$7.49
Corn tortillas with your choice of meat, topped with cilantro and onions, served with radishes and fried onion.
California Burrito$10.49
Stuffed with french fries, steak, beans, cheese, onions, cilantro, sour cream, and guacamole topped with our queso sauce.
Ground Beef Taco a la Carte$1.75
Taco a la Carte$2.25
Choice of meat
Rice a la Carte$1.99
Mexican Asada Fries$8.99
French fries topped with steak, beans, melted queso, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.
Chimichanga, Rice, Beans and Salad Combo$8.99
Add steak, grilled chicken, or shredded beef for an additional charge. Complimentary chips and salsa.
Tamale a la Carte$2.50
Fajita Quesadilla$8.99
A flour tortilla stuffed with sauteed onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and melted cheese. Your choice of steak or chicken. Served with rice and salad.
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

618 Dakota Ave

South Sioux City NE

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
