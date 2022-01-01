Go
Mi Hacienda Mexican Restaurant - Carmel

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

No reviews yet

819 W Carmel Dr

Carmel, IN 46032

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Popular Items

Rice$2.75
Cheese Dip
Steak or Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$9.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese steak or grilled chicken. Choice of rice & beans or salad.
King's Chimichanga$9.99
10- inch tortilla served with melted
cheese, red sauce, lettuce, tomatoes,
sour cream and guacamole. Choice
of beef or chicken and a choice of
rice and beans
street Tacos$10.99
Comes with corn tortillas, rice,
beans, onions, cilantro.
Optional: You can mix them, one of each meat.
Salsas
Supreme Nachos
Crispy tortillas chips topped with
beef or chicken, lettuce, tomatoes,
sour cream and guacamole.
Arroz con Pollo$9.99
Grilled chicken, rice, cheese
sauce.
Mexicanas Enchiladas$10.99
Three shredded chicken enchiladas
with rice and beans. Covered with
nacho cheese, lettuce, tomatoes,
guacamole and sour cream.
Texano Burrito$12.84
Steak, grilled chicken, and shrimp.
Rice and beans, cheese sauce,
lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and
tomato.
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

819 W Carmel Dr, Carmel IN 46032

