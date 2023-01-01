Mi kitchen - 9050 Carothers Pkwy. #104
Open today 5:00 PM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Location
9050 Carothers Pkwy. #104, Franklin TN 37067
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Eastern Peak - Franklin - Franklin
No Reviews
1175 Meridian Blvd Suite 106 Franklin, TN 37067
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Franklin
Brixx Wood Fired Pizza + Craft Bar - Franklin
4.5 • 901
1550 W McEwen Dr Franklin, TN 37067
View restaurant