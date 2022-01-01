Go
Toast

Mi Pueblito IV

The best food is now just a click away!!!

103 N Peabody Ave # A

No reviews yet

Popular Items

To Go Reg Cheese Dip$4.00
8 oz of Home Made Cheese sauce!!!
Served with 1 bag of Chips and 8 oz Salsa.
To Go Lg Cheese Dip$6.99
16 oz Of Cheese Sauce!!!
Served with 2 bags of Fresh Chips, 8 oz Salsa
Mexican Rice$2.10
LG Soft Drink$2.75
Arroz Mi Pueblito DINNER$7.50
The house Fav! Bed of Rice, Chicken or Beef Fajita or Mixed, topped with cheese sauce.
Flour Tortillas$0.95
Street Taco$1.00
Taco Kids$2.20
1 Taco with lettuce and cheese, rice and beans.
Chimichanga Ala Carte$3.25
Baked Potato
With butter, sour cream & cheese sauce, fajita beef, chicken or mixed & bacon.
See full menu

Location

103 N Peabody Ave # A

Mountain View AR

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Rusty Cup

No reviews yet

Café

Juniper's Back Door

No reviews yet

Juniper's Back Door is a speakeasy, a gin joint. Our back door faces our hometown’s famous ghost town, which resides on the aptly named Peppersauce Alley. Enjoy our seasonal menus, our crafted drinks, and live music every Saturday.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston