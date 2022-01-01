Go
Mi Pueblito ll

We offer our authentic taste of mexican and tex-mex food with affordable prices.

3050 Harrison St • $

Avg 4.2 (238 reviews)

Popular Items

To Go Lg Cheese Dip$6.99
16 oz Cheese Sauce, Served with 2 bags of fresh chips and 8 oz Salsa
To Go Reg Cheese Dip$3.75
8oz of Cheese Sauce, Served with warm chips and 8oz salsa.
Arroz Mi Pueblito Lunch$6.25
Mexican rice topped with fajita-style chicken, beef or mixed and cheese sauce.
To Go Reg Guacamole$4.00
8 oz of home made guacamole, served with 1 bag of fresh chips and 8 oz of salsa
Quesadilla Kids$4.25
1 small quesadilla, stuffed with cheese, beans and your choice of chopped beef, shredded chicken or ground beef, served with rice
Super Waffles Fajita$8.50
Waffle Fries with beans, cheese sauce, grilled onions, tomatoes, bell pepper, beef steak, fajita Chicken or mixed.
Arroz Mi Pueblito DINNER$6.99
Mexican rice topped with fajita-style chicken, beef or mixed and cheese sauce.
Mexican Rice$2.10
Baked Potato
A big baked potato cooked with butter and seasoning, topped with your choice of fajita chicken, beef or mixed, sour cream, bacon and cheese sauce!!
Cheese Quesadilla$1.99
Plain Cheese Quesadilla on a flour tortilla
Location

3050 Harrison St

Batesville AR

