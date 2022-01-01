Go
Mi Pueblito

Come in and enjoy!

9425 Richmond Ave

Avg 4.2 (775 reviews)

Popular Items

Ajíaco Bogotano Medium$12.70
Medium size (24Oz) soup made of three kinds of potatoes and shredded chicken Served with rice and avocado
Empanada De Queso$1.90
Deep fried Corn masa pie stuffed with mozzarella cheese
Bandeja Paisa$21.05
Large size grilled steak, pork belly, pork sausage, rice, one choice of red beans, black beans, or lentils, fried egg, fried ripe plantain, or fried green plantain, avocado and corn patty
Empanada De Carne$1.90
Deep fried corn masa pie stuffed with beef filling
Chicharrón Con Arepa$6.45
Pieces of deep fried Pork belly with corn patty
Bandeja Paisa Mediana$14.65
Medium size grilled steak, pork belly, pork sausage, rice, one choice of red beans, black beans, or lentils, fried egg, fried ripe plantain, or fried green plantain, avocado and corn patty
Empanada De Pollo$1.90
Deep fried corn masa pie stuffed with chicken filling
Tamal Medium 1$6.45
Steamed corn dough with chicken and pork meat wrapped in plantain leaves, served with corn patty
Pan De Bono$1.84
Buñuelo$1.98
Fried cheese ball
Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

9425 Richmond Ave

Houston TX

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
