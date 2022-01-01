Mi Pueblo - Clinton Twp
Come in and enjoy!
26 S Groesbeck Hwy
Popular Items
Location
26 S Groesbeck Hwy
Clinton Township MI
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Smoothie Heaven
"A Taste of Heaven"
Square One Pizzeria 2
Come in and enjoy!
Gus' Coney Island
Best Chili Fries On The Planet!
New Age Noodles
Welcome to the New Age experience!
We offer a variety of Asian inspired flavors to accompany our one of a kind cocktails, along with trial lunches & a different brunch menu every Sunday! Everything made in house down to the sauces & bread! Follow us on Facebook & Instagram for pictures and updates!
Email us for Events at events.newagenoodles@gmail.com