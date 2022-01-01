Go
Toast

Mi Pueblo - Clinton Twp

Come in and enjoy!

26 S Groesbeck Hwy

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Super Burro California$9.99
12" Flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, rice, beans, and hot sauce.
Chips ToGo$3.00
Chips DO NOT include any sides. Must order salsa separately.
Tacos Order Express$5.85
Three tacos in corn or flour tortilla with one choice of meat, onions, cilantro and hot sauce.
Quesadilla Dinner Express$9.75
Three quesadillas in flour tortilla with your choice of protein. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Enchilada Dinner Express$11.25
Three enchiladas filled with your single choice of protein and your choice of red or green hot sauce, served with rice and beans. CANNOT be made without sauce.
Tacos A La Carte$2.45
A soft corn or flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, onions, cilantro and hot sauce.
Salsa for Chips (8oz)$2.50
Salsas DO NOT include chips, please order separately.
MPX Bowl$10.99
Bowl is served with your choice of protein and pico de gallo, avocado, cheese, rice and beans.
Taco Dinner Express$8.25
Three tacos in corn or flour tortilla with one choice of meat, served with rice and beans on the side.
Quesadilla A La Carte$2.99
Melted cheese inside a folded grilled flour tortilla. Add your choice of protein, optional.
See full menu

Location

26 S Groesbeck Hwy

Clinton Township MI

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Smoothie Heaven

No reviews yet

"A Taste of Heaven"

Square One Pizzeria 2

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Gus' Coney Island

No reviews yet

Best Chili Fries On The Planet!

New Age Noodles

No reviews yet

Welcome to the New Age experience!
We offer a variety of Asian inspired flavors to accompany our one of a kind cocktails, along with trial lunches & a different brunch menu every Sunday! Everything made in house down to the sauces & bread! Follow us on Facebook & Instagram for pictures and updates!
Email us for Events at events.newagenoodles@gmail.com

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston