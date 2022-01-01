Go
Toast

Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill

Serving Fresh Food Since 1989!

FRENCH FRIES

6097 Bayfield Parkway • $$

Avg 4.4 (2897 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6097 Bayfield Parkway

Concord NC

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

44 Mills Kitchen and Tap

No reviews yet

Inspired by the legacy of the county’s 44 textile mills from 1829 to 2000, 44Mills brings inspired, modern, southern cuisine to Concord in style.

Village Corner Comfort Kitchen & Bar

No reviews yet

We encourage sharing among friends from our chef driven southern inspired food and craft cocktail menus! We look forward to visiting with you!

Churn Buddies

No reviews yet

Churn Buddies makes scratch made ice cream and ice cream novelties along with hand crafted coffee drinks. We source local ingredients where possible.

Grounds & Vine Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston