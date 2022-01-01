Go
Toast

Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill

Come in and enjoy!

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

1820 Sardis Road North • $$

Avg 4.5 (2739 reviews)

Popular Items

Taco Loco Salad$10.49
1 Hard Taco$3.29
Small Cheese Dip$4.85
Beef Nachos$7.99
Vegetarian Combo - E$11.99
Lunch Chimichanga$9.99
Chunks of beef or chicken wrapped in a fried flour tortilla
and topped with cheese dip. Served with Mexican rice and
choice of refried beans or guacamole salad.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1820 Sardis Road North

Charlotte NC

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Boardwalk Billy's Sardis Rd

No reviews yet

With two locations in Charlotte, North Carolina, for nearly 20 years, Boardwalk Billy’s has been a local favorite spot for enjoying fresh seafood, award-winning BBQ, and southern hospitality.

Sweet Life

No reviews yet

An eclectic coffeehouse, bookstore, and community living room offering locally roasted coffee, hand-crafted teas, Hawaiian shaved ice, gourmet hot chocolates CBD and D8 Specialty Baked goods, local artists work, and much more.

Crepe Bistro

No reviews yet

Welcome to Crepe Bistro! For everyone who loves Crepes, this is the right destination! We offer Savory and Sweet Crepes, Sandwiches, Paninis, Wraps, Salads, Omelets. and Waffles. This is a great place for business meetings or parties. We also provide a catering service. We look forward to welcoming you into the Crepe Bistro family.

The Loyalist Market

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston