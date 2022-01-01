Go
Mi Rancho - hackensack

We now offer " CONTACT-FREE DELIVERY" We will call/text the customer when the order arrives and we will leave the order on your door step or lobby.

TORTA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

59 Main St • $$

Avg 4.3 (1129 reviews)

Popular Items

Taco Salad$11.00
Fresh romaine lettuce inside a large taco shell topped with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and your choice of meat
E - Enchiladas Verdes$10.00
Strawberry Milkshake$3.00
Spinach & Mushroom Enchiladas$15.00
Jumbo Shrimp Fajita$18.00
Sautéed Shrimp, Peppers & Tomato Quesadilla$15.00
A - Chicken enchilada & chile relleno$10.00
Mid Chips & Salsa$3.00
Q- Ground Beef Enchiladas$10.00
French Fries$3.00
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Takeout

Location

59 Main St

Hackensack NJ

Sunday10:30 am - 9:45 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:45 pm
