Mi Rancho - Teaneck

TORTA • TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

299 Queen Anne Rd • $$

Avg 4.3 (243 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Taco (Special)
Mi Rancho Burrito$15.00
A 10 inch flour tortillas stuffed with vegetables and your choice of filling served with guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Covered with salsa rancher and melted cheese on top.
Add Napkins
California Burrito$15.00
A 12 inch flour tortillas stuffed with rice, beans, and cheese. Choice of filling with guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
SI UTENCILIOS
Guacamole Fresco$11.00
homemade fresh guacamole served with chips
Order Of Tacos$10.00
Carne Asada$18.00
grilled steak served with rice and beans tortillas optional
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$12.00
Fresh Lemonade$2.50
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

299 Queen Anne Rd

Teaneck NJ

Sunday10:30 am - 9:40 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:40 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:40 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:40 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:40 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:40 pm
Neighborhood Map

