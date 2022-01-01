Go
Mi Roti

312 Pearl Pkwy Building 6 suite 6110

Popular Items

Bowl$16.00
Choose from Coconut or Cilantro Lime Rice, Pick up to 3 Toppings of your choice and 2 sauces.
Jamaican Soda$2.50
Drink options may vary.
#1 Bahn Mi$13.50
Roti Wrap$14.50
Roti Wrap-To build your wrap choose a protien & rice choice and add toppings, sauces with one side
Plantains$2.00
Masala Fries$5.00
Spiced Fries tossed in garam masala, turmeric, sugar, salt, and pepper
Roti Bowl$14.50
Roti Bowl. To build your bowl choose a protien & rice choice and add toppings, sauces with one side. Roti not included add a small Roti for $1 or a full size Roti for $4
Water$1.50
Build your own Roti Bowl$14.50
Choose your rice and protein, up to 5 toppings, up to 2 sauces, and 1 side. Roti not included, but available on the side for an additional cost.
#4 S.A. Jerk$13.50
San Antonio TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Park Bar

Our mission starts with food. Food brings us together, it helps us tell stories about who we are and where we come from. We like to think of Bottling Department as a place where this can unfold, and where collaboration is fostered between farmers, ranchers, chefs and people who simply love food. As such, our mission is about providing a space for emerging chefs to hone their craft and where affordable options from the local culinary community are available for all.

Velvet Taco

Velvet Taco is a temple to the liberated taco. We’re a one-of-a-kind taco concept serving premium food in a unique & funky fast-casual setting. Founded on the idea that tacos don’t have to be associated with Tex-Mex cuisine and can be made with the same care and quality ingredients as fine dining, Velvet Taco is where “anything goes meets the art of the possible.”

Elsewhere Kitchen

Rosella Coffee & Wine

Rosella aims to be the community center of the River North area by providing excellent customer service, great quality coffee, food, beer and wine.

