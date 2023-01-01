Mi Sabor Mexican Kitchen - 1810 E Route 66
Open today 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location
1810 E Route 66, Glendora CA 91740
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
CRFT BURGER - 1377 E. Gladstone St. #104
No Reviews
1377 E. Gladstone St. #104 Glendora, CA 91740
View restaurant