Mi Taco Mexican Taqueria
Mi Taco is a small taqueria started in 2001. Since then, we pride ourselves with having the true test of Mexico. The owners are from Guanajuato , Mexico and that is where our food is inspired from. ENJOY!
2332 Austell Rd SW • $
2332 Austell Rd SW
Marietta GA
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|9:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|9:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
