Mi Taco Mexican Taqueria

Mi Taco is a small taqueria started in 2001. Since then, we pride ourselves with having the true test of Mexico. The owners are from Guanajuato , Mexico and that is where our food is inspired from. ENJOY!

SEAFOOD

2332 Austell Rd SW • $

Avg 3.6 (137 reviews)

Popular Items

EXTRA CHIPS$2.00
CALDO DE CAMARONES$11.00
TACOS- tortillas hechas a mano$2.75
CALIFORNIA BURRITO$10.99
MI TACO DIP$11.99
CHEESE DIP small$6.99
TACOS-$2.00
CHEESE DIP Large$8.75
NACHOS POLLO$8.99
TO GO CHIPS$2.50
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

2332 Austell Rd SW

Marietta GA

Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday9:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
