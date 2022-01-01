Go
Mi Tierra Deli - Manassas

Come in and enjoy!

7422 Old Centreville Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pup Revueltas$2.49
Pork & Cheese - corn tortilla
Pup Loroco$2.49
Cheese & loroco pupusa - corn tortilla
Pup Queso$2.49
Cheese Pupusa - Corn Tortila
Carne Asada$13.99
Beef marinated and grilled, served with salad, rice, refried beans (2) tortillas)
T Pastor$2.99
Pup Frijol$2.49
Bean pupusa - corn tortilla
Tortilla Extra$0.50
T Asada$2.99
Soda Lata$1.50
Salsa Picante$0.50
Location

7422 Old Centreville Rd

Manassas VA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
