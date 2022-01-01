Mi Tierra Deli Woodbridge

The Spot on Mill Street

No reviews yet

The hottest Spot in the coolest town. Enjoy great wine, high-end spirits, craft beers, and amazing freshly prepared foods. Our house was built in 1750 and has hosted many people throughout history. Most notably, George Washington. Sit indoors in front of the fireplace where Washington dried off after a tumble in the Occoquan River. Or sit outside and enjoy the ambiance of our historic little town of Occoquan,

