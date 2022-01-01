Go
Mi Tierra Deli Woodbridge

14120 JEFFERSON DAVIS HIGHWAY

Popular Items

Ex Huevo Revuelto$1.99
Scrambled egg
Pup Revueltas$2.49
Pork & Cheese - corn tortilla
Pup Queso$2.49
Cheese Pupusa - Corn Tortila
Cebada
Atol Elote
Smooth and sweet thickened drink with corn
Tortilla Extra$0.50
Carne Asada$14.99
Beef marinated and grilled, served with salad, rice, refried beans (2) tortillas)
ex Chorizo$1.99
Horchata
14120 JEFFERSON DAVIS HIGHWAY

WOODBRIDGE VA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
