Go
Toast

Mi Tierra Authentic Mexican Restaurant

Come in and Enjoy Real Mexican Food!

2235 S Volusia Ave • $$

Avg 4 (130 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

2235 S Volusia Ave

Orange City FL

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Blue Springs Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

honeygrow

No reviews yet

honeygrow is a restaurant concept born in Philadelphia in 2012, specializing in healthy, fully customizable stir-fry, salad, and honeybar desserts made from locally sourced ingredients.

Fire on the Bayou - Orange City

No reviews yet

Caribbean Eats Restaurant & Grill

No reviews yet

Dine-in or take-out caribbean restaurant. We offer a variety of meals specially known to Jamaica and the Cayman Islands. Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston