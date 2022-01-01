Mi Vida Wharf

Go
“Mi Vida” translates to “My Life.” However, in Mexico, “Mi Vida” means much more. “Mi Vida” is a term of endearment bestowed on close family and friends to signify love, care and importance. When one says, “Mi Vida,” they are telling someone special how much they mean to them. MI VIDA describes how we feel about our team and our guests. It is our expression of Mexican culture and cuisine as interpreted through the lens of Chef Roberto Santibañez. Our menu is rooted in the history and culinary tradition of Mexico while exploring the ever-changing boundaries of this vibrant and evolving cuisine.

Popular Items

Empanadas de Mariscos$13.00
Guajillo Masa, Crab & Shrimp Salpicon, Mango-Habanero Salsa
Carnitas$18.00
Slow-Braised Pork, Chicharrones, Avocado Salsa Verde, Onion, Cilantro, Charro-Bacon Beans
Pescado$20.00
Crispy Cod, Spicy Mexican Tartar Sauce, Pickled Cabbage, Avocado-Jalapeño Salsa, Arugula & Tomato Salad
Enchiladas Suizas$20.00
Braised Chicken, Chihuahua Cheese
Enchiladas de Mole Negro$21.00
Braised Brisket, Sesame Seeds, Cotija, Crema
Platanos Fritos$6.00
Fried Plantains, Crema, Cotija
Guacamole$14.00
Our Hand-Crushed Classic Guacamole
Served With House-Made Chips & Pasilla De Oaxaca Salsa
Carne$19.00
Pasilla-Marinated Skirt Steak, Onion, Cilantro, Spicy Salsa Roja, Charro-Bacon Beans
Arroz & Frijoles$5.00
Ana’s White Rice & Black Beans
Churros con Chocolate$10.00
Cinnamon & Sugar-Dusted Churros, Bittersweet Chocolate Sauce
Location

98 District Square SW

Washington DC

Sunday10:30 am - 3:20 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:20 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:20 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:20 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:20 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:20 am
Saturday10:30 am - 3:20 am
