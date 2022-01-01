Mia Sushi - Los Angeles

Chifa

Family run Chifa draws from generational recipes that span their Chinese and Peruvian heritage.

Signature dishes include: PoPo’s Si Yao Chicken in fragrant sauce, Yeh Yeh Dan Dan, Beef Noodle Soup, and Anticucho de Corazon.

Experience Chifa’s inviting and vibrant atmosphere in a “one-of-a-kind” setting.

