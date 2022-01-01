Mia Sushi - Los Angeles
Come in and enjoy!
4741 Eagle Rock Blvd
Location
4741 Eagle Rock Blvd
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Spitz - Eagle Rock
Mediterranean Street Food. Craft Beer. Sangria.
It's Boba Time
Come in and enjoy!
Chifa
Family run Chifa draws from generational recipes that span their Chinese and Peruvian heritage.
Signature dishes include: PoPo’s Si Yao Chicken in fragrant sauce, Yeh Yeh Dan Dan, Beef Noodle Soup, and Anticucho de Corazon.
Experience Chifa’s inviting and vibrant atmosphere in a “one-of-a-kind” setting.
Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!