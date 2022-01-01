Miami Beach American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Miami Beach
Miami Diner
919 Alton Road, Miami Beach
|Popular items
|Italian Sub
|$15.00
Ciabatta bread w/ Fresh Mozzarella, Prosciutto, Salami, Arugula, Tomatoes, Pesto & Mayo
|Breakfast Croissant
|$9.00
Ham, Egg, Cheddar cheese on a Large Croissant.
May also substitute Ham for Bacon, OR Turkey.
|BBQ Burger
|$13.00
Patty topped with Bacon & BBQ sauce, with L,T,O,M
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Taste Bakery Cafe
773 17th St, Miami Beach
|Popular items
|Artisan Handcrafted Salad - The San Cabo
|$13.00
Cheddar cheese, hass avocado, red onions, boiled egg, black bean & corn salsa, chia seeds, with avocado ranch dressing
|Artisan Handcrafted Entrees - The Avocado Club
|$12.00
Romaine, tomatoes, applewood smoked bacon, hass avocado, swiss cheese, and avocado ranch dressing
|Barnhouse B.L.T
|$10.00
sunnyside eggs • applewood bacon • hass avocado • romaine • tomato • honey dijon • ketchup • mayo
Cafe Americano
1776 COLLINS AVENUE, MIAMI BEACH
|Popular items
|Classic Steak Burger
|$17.95
Green leaf lettuce, tomatoes, red onion & dill pickles on a butter toasted brioche bun
|New York Cheesecake
|$10.00
Decadent New York style cheesecake, fresh berries, raspberry sauce & whipped cream
|Bacon Cheesy Burger
|$18.95
Applewood smoked bacon, swiss, cheddar,
American and provolone cheese, butter
toasted brioche bun.
SANDWICHES
Orange Blossom
2000 Collins Ave #7, Miami Beach
|Popular items
|Two Eggs any Style
|$16.00
|Kale Salmon Salad
|$24.00
|Nutella French Toast
|$17.00
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Taste Bakery Cafe
900 Alton Road, Miami Beach
|Popular items
|Acai Bowl
|$13.00
Brazillian Acai berries, blueberries, and apple juice topped with bananas, strawberries, raw honey, and served with granola on the side
|Dirty Chai Latte
Chai Tea & a shot of espresso with your choice of milk. Can be served Hot or Iced
|Cafe Latte
Espresso with your choice of milk. Can be served hot or iced!
Cheeseburger Baby
1505 WASHINGTON AVE, MIAMI BEACH
|Popular items
|Baby's Favorite
|$14.00
Our Original Burger topped with Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar Cheese & a Fried Egg
|Bacon Cheddar Fries
|$8.00
Golden Fries Topped with Bacon and Cheese Sauce
|Cheddar Cheese Fries
|$6.00
Golden Fries with Cheese Sauce
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Norman's Tavern
6770 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
|Popular items
|10 WIngs
|$18.00
|Nornams Gaucho Burger
|$15.00
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$12.00
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Cheeseburger Baby
1505 Washington Ave, Miami Beach
|Popular items
|Cheeseburger
|$12.00
|Cheese Fries
|$7.00
|Veggie Burger
|$10.00
Cafe Americano
1144 OCEAN DRIVE, MIAMI BEACH
|Popular items
|Spice Brined Chicken Wings
Classic buffalo sauce, smoked bleu cheese
dressing, carrot & celery sticks.
|ENT Caesar Salad*
|$13.00
Chopped romaine hearts, classic caesar dressing, house croutons, parmesan crisp.
|Chicken Burrito Bowl*
|$17.95
Chipotle braised chicken, brown rice, avocado, corn salsa, pico de gallo, black beans, crispy tortilla strips, roasted jalapeno crema & cilantro.
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Stiltsville Fish Bar
1787 Purdy Ave, Miami Beach
|Popular items
|Buffalo Fish Wings
|$13.00
basket of fish wings, chili lime hot sauce & celery hearts
|Blackened Fish Tacos
|$18.00
crunchy blue masa tortillas, local mimmo farmers cheese, fresh salsa & lime
|Smoked Fish Dip
|$13.00
smoked local fish, pickles, butter toasted saltines & old bay potato chips
Sobe Vegan
110 Washington Ave, Miami Beach
|Popular items
|Sausage Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$7.99
|Raw Garden Bowl
|$12.99