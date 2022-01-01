Miami Beach Asian fusion restaurants you'll love
Must-try Asian fusion restaurants in Miami Beach
SUSHI
Pubbelly Sushi
1424 20th Street, Miami Beach
|Popular items
|Butter Krab Roll
|$18.00
2pcs Kanikama, sesame soy paper, warm clarified butter and ponzu
|Salmon
|$4.50
1pc Salmon sushi or sashimi. Must order two pieces minimum.
|California Roll
|$13.00
8pcs kanikama inside with avocado and cucumber seaweed and rice outside sesame seeds
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE
Sunny Poke
1784 West Ave, Miami Beach
|Popular items
|Spicy Tuna Bowl
|$14.00
|Salmon Avocado Bowl
|$14.00
|Create your own Bowl
|$13.00
SUSHI
Sushi Fly Chicken
1575 Alton Rd, Miami Beach
|Popular items
|Wagyu Short Rib
|$22.00
short rib skewer marinated in gochujang
|Spicy
|$26.00
gochujang, sesame
|Hamachi
|$13.00
yellowtail
Tooth Fairy
1575 Alton Road, Miami Beach
|Popular items
|B.E.C.
|$7.50
|Cookie Monster
|$70.00
|Cinnamon Bun
|$6.00