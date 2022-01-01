Miami Beach Asian fusion restaurants you'll love

Go
Miami Beach restaurants
Toast

Must-try Asian fusion restaurants in Miami Beach

Pubbelly Sushi image

SUSHI

Pubbelly Sushi

1424 20th Street, Miami Beach

Avg 4.2 (2578 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Butter Krab Roll$18.00
2pcs Kanikama, sesame soy paper, warm clarified butter and ponzu
Salmon$4.50
1pc Salmon sushi or sashimi. Must order two pieces minimum.
California Roll$13.00
8pcs kanikama inside with avocado and cucumber seaweed and rice outside sesame seeds
More about Pubbelly Sushi
Sunny Poke image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Sunny Poke

1784 West Ave, Miami Beach

Avg 4.1 (64 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spicy Tuna Bowl$14.00
Salmon Avocado Bowl$14.00
Create your own Bowl$13.00
More about Sunny Poke
Sushi Fly Chicken image

SUSHI

Sushi Fly Chicken

1575 Alton Rd, Miami Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wagyu Short Rib$22.00
short rib skewer marinated in gochujang
Spicy$26.00
gochujang, sesame
Hamachi$13.00
yellowtail
More about Sushi Fly Chicken
Tooth Fairy image

 

Tooth Fairy

1575 Alton Road, Miami Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
B.E.C.$7.50
Cookie Monster$70.00
Cinnamon Bun$6.00
More about Tooth Fairy
MILA Miami image

 

MILA Miami

800 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about MILA Miami
Restaurant banner

 

Sunny Side

541 Jefferson ave, MIAMI

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Sunny Side
Restaurant banner

SUSHI

Kosushi Miami

801 South Point Drive Unit 105, Miami Beach

Avg 4.5 (157 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Kosushi Miami

Map

Map

