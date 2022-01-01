Miami Beach bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Miami Beach
Sardinia - Diamonds
4777 Collins Ave, Miami Beach
|Avocado And Egg Wrap
|$13.00
|Side Of Chicken
|$6.00
|Energy Bowl
|$14.00
BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS
Naked Taco - Miami Beach
1111 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach
|Philly Cheese Steak Taco
|$9.00
caramelized onion + garlic aioli + grilled cheese + shaved rib eye steak
|Blackened Baja Fish Taco
|$8.00
shredded cabbage + lime crema + salsa
|Americano Taco
|$8.00
ground beef + lettuce + jalapeño + salsa + cheddar + sour cream
DIYA MIAMI
1766 Bay Rd, Miami Beach
|Gobi Manchurian
|$17.00
cauliflower; fried and marinated in spices served with sesame seeds
|Garlic Naan (v)
|$9.00
tandoori flat bread with butter, garlic and cilantro
|Masala Dosa
|$18.00
stuffed with seasoned potato
Pizzette Italian Restaurant
1223 Lincoln Road, Miami beach
|Ali di pollo
|$14.00
|LG Pepperoni
|$22.00
|SM Marinara
|$16.00
Havana Espanola Way
1446 Washington Ave, Miami Beach
|Pollo Havana 1957
|$21.95
A Cuban family recipe of roasted chicken topped with Cuban gravy. Served with white rice, black beans, roasted potatoes, and sweet plantains.
|Ropa Vieja
|$17.95
Braised and shredded stewed in criolla sauce. Served with white rice and black beans.
|Tostones Rellenos Havana 1957
|$15.95
Assortment of 4 cups stuffed with garlic shrimp, shredded roasted chicken, ropa vieja & ground beef.
SANDWICHES
Orange Blossom
2000 Collins Ave #7, Miami Beach
|Two Eggs any Style
|$16.00
|Kale Salmon Salad
|$24.00
|Nutella French Toast
|$17.00
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Norman's Tavern
6770 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
|10 WIngs
|$18.00
|Nornams Gaucho Burger
|$15.00
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$12.00
Drunken Dragon
1424 Alton Rd, Miami Beach
|1:15 PM PICK UP
|$199.00
THIS ITEM IS A PRE-ORDER AND WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR PICK-UP ON THANKSGIVING DAY, THURSDAY NOVEMBER 25TH, AT THE SELECTED TIME. Each order serves 6-8 people and includes a 14lb honey-glazed turkey & gravy, sake cranberry relish, and butternut squash stuffing, in addition to your choice of rice and 3 sides. Substitutions & add-ons available upon request. All pre-orders must be in by Friday, Nov. 15th. (Limited time slots available!)
|12:30 PM PICK UP
|$199.00
THIS ITEM IS A PRE-ORDER AND WILL BE AVAILABLE ON THURSDAY NOVEMBER 25TH AT THE SELECTED TIME. Each order serves 6-8 people and includes a 14lb honey-glazed turkey & gravy, sake cranberry relish, and butternut squash stuffing, in addition to your choice of rice and 3 sides. Substitutions & add-ons available upon request. All pre-orders must be in by Friday, Nov. 15th. (Limited time slots available!)
|12:45 PM PICK UP
|$199.00
THIS ITEM IS A PRE-ORDER AND WILL BE AVAILABLE ON THURSDAY NOVEMBER 25TH AT THE SELECTED TIME. Each order serves 6-8 people and includes a 14lb honey-glazed turkey & gravy, sake cranberry relish, and butternut squash stuffing, in addition to your choice of rice and 3 sides. Substitutions & add-ons available upon request. All pre-orders must be in by Friday, Nov. 15th. (Limited time slots available!)
PASTA
Macchialina
820 Alton Rd, Miami Beach
|CREAMY POLENTA
|$16.00
wild mushroom ragu & charred scallions
|SPAGHETTI POMODORO
|$23.00
tomato & basil
|LOCAL BURRATA
|$17.00
heirloom tomatoes & tomato vinaigrette
Havana Ocean Dr
1410 OCEAN DRIVE, MIAMI BEACH
|Cubano Sandwich
|$17.50
A Cuban classic served with ham, roasted pork, swiss cheese, pickles and mustard. Served in a perfectly pressed Cuban bread
|Pollo Havana 1957
|$22.95
A Cuban family recipe of roasted chicken topped with Cuban gravy. Served with white rice, black beans, roasted potatoes, and sweet plantains.
|Guacamole & Pork Masitas
|$18.00
Avocado smashed with tomato, onions, lime, and cilantro topped with crispy pork masitas and served with a side of toston chips.
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
7 Spices Restaurant & Lounge
610 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach
|Penne Salmon A la Vodka
|$26.95
Fresh atlantic salmon, seasoned zucchini, tomato, marinated with cream sauce
|Chicken Shawarma
|$14.95
7 SPICES signature Shawarma rolled with garlic, pickles, tomato, parsley, served with our garlic aioli and choice of fries or sweet potatoes fries
|Warak Enab
|$11.50
8 pieces of stuffed grape leaves with rice, tomato, parsley, and olive oil.
SUSHI
Sushi Fly Chicken
1575 Alton Rd, Miami Beach
|Wagyu Short Rib
|$22.00
short rib skewer marinated in gochujang
|Spicy
|$26.00
gochujang, sesame
|Hamachi
|$13.00
yellowtail
Sardinia Ristorante
1801 Purdy Ave, Miami Beach
|RAVIOLI
|$22.00
|SKIRT STEAK
|$32.00
|SPAGHETTI BOTTARGA
|$26.00
PLANTA
850 Commerce Street, Miami Beach
|STEAMED DUMPLINGS
|$14.75
SPINACH, SHIITAKE, TRUFFLE SOYA, HOT CHILI OIL
|PLANTA BURGER
|$20.95
QUESO, DILL PICKLES, LETTUCE, TOMATO, MUSTARD, SERVED WITH FRIES
|CHICK'N FRIED MUSHROOMS
|$15.25
chili sauce
Harry's Pizzeria - Miami Beach
1680 Meridian Avenue, Miami Beach
|Little Gems
|$13.00
parmesan crisps, toasted breadcrumb, italian vinaigrette
|Escarole Caesar
|$12.00
lemon, anchovy, parmesan, garlic, breadcrumbs
|Italian Sausage Pizza
|$17.00
fresh mozzarella, sauteed greens, peppers & onions, tomato sauce
Tooth Fairy
1575 Alton Road, Miami Beach
|B.E.C.
|$7.50
|Cookie Monster
|$70.00
|Cinnamon Bun
|$6.00
Bodega Taqueria y Tequila
1220 16th Street, Miami Beach
|Burrito Box
|$15.00
1 Burrito - Black Beans, Mexican Rice, Guacamole, Oaxaca, Red Onions, Cilantro, Red Chili Crema with side of Chips, Salsa Ranchera and Guacamole
|Birria Quesadilla
|$12.00
Guajillo Braised Short Rib, Oaxaca Cheese, Red Onion, Cilantro, Avocado Salsa, Birria Sauce
|Barbacoa
|$5.00
Guajillo Braised Short Rib, Cotija Cheese, Red Onions, Potato Sticks, Cilantro, Salsa Rosada
Tequiztlan Mexican Restaurant and Tequila Bar
1884 Bay Rd, Miami Beach
|Fajitas
Grilled bell peppers & onions with your meat choice. Accompanied with rice, beans, crema mexicana, guacamole & 4 tortillas. OBS: Fajitas Vegetables has zucchini, yellow squash, green beans.
|Taco CARNE ASADA
|$6.00
Grilled steak chunks in corn tortilla. Served with chipotle, cilantro & onion on the side
|Quesadilla
Melted chihuahua & cheddar cheese with your filling choice in a flour tortilla. Served with salsa mexicana, lettuce, tomatillo sauce & crema mexicana on the side
Osteria Morini - Miami
1750 Alton Road, Miami Beach
|Misticanza
|$21.00
swank farm seasonal greens & vegetables, crostino con robiola, morini vinaigrette
|Cappelletti
|$27.00
"little hats", truffled ricotta ravioli, melted butter, prosciutto
|Spaghetti Pomodoro
|$27.00
pomodoro, basil (add burrata +6, add polpettine +8)
Bolivar Restaurant Bar
841 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach
|Bandeja Paisa
|$27.00
Traditional Colombian platter of griddle steak, crispy pork belly, caramelized plantains, red beans, fried egg, white rice, mini corn cake. Add Colombian sausage or blood sausage
|Sanchoco de Costilla Colombia
|$25.00
Traditional short ribs, potatoes, corn, plantain soup, rice, cilantro)
La Cerveceria De Barrio Ocean
1412 OCEAN DRIVE, MIAMI BEACH
|Baja Chicken Tacos
|$19.00
Seared Chicken Breast, Cheese, Crispy Bacon, Black Beans, Avocado & Chipotle Mayo. Served in Flour Tortillas
La Cerveceria De Barrio Lincoln
836 LINCOLN ROAD, MIAMI BEACH
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Sazon Cuban Cuisine
7305 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach
|Roast Pork (Lechon Asado)
|$16.95
Lechon Asado
|Cuban Sandwich Large
|$12.95
Sandwich Cubano Grande
|White Rice
|$3.95
Arroz Blanco
HAVANA VIEJA
944 Washington Ave, Miami Beach
|Salmon a la Plancha
|$29.00
Griddled Salmon filet topped with lemon butter. Served with mash potatoes and boiled veggies
|Ropa Vieja
|$21.00
Shredded beef coocked with peppers, red onion, garlic and red wine. Served with white rice and maduros
|Empanadas
|$12.00
Fried home made empanadas filled with ropa vieja and chicken. Served with Cilantro sauce
