Miami Beach bars & lounges you'll love

Sardinia - Diamonds image

 

Sardinia - Diamonds

4777 Collins Ave, Miami Beach

Avocado And Egg Wrap$13.00
Side Of Chicken$6.00
Energy Bowl$14.00
Naked Taco - Miami Beach image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS

Naked Taco - Miami Beach

1111 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach

Philly Cheese Steak Taco$9.00
caramelized onion + garlic aioli + grilled cheese + shaved rib eye steak
Blackened Baja Fish Taco$8.00
shredded cabbage + lime crema + salsa
Americano Taco$8.00
ground beef + lettuce + jalapeño + salsa + cheddar + sour cream
DIYA MIAMI image

 

DIYA MIAMI

1766 Bay Rd, Miami Beach

Gobi Manchurian$17.00
cauliflower; fried and marinated in spices served with sesame seeds
Garlic Naan (v)$9.00
tandoori flat bread with butter, garlic and cilantro
Masala Dosa$18.00
stuffed with seasoned potato
Pizzette Italian Restaurant image

 

Pizzette Italian Restaurant

1223 Lincoln Road, Miami beach

Ali di pollo$14.00
LG Pepperoni$22.00
SM Marinara$16.00
Havana Espanola Way image

 

Havana Espanola Way

1446 Washington Ave, Miami Beach

Pollo Havana 1957$21.95
A Cuban family recipe of roasted chicken topped with Cuban gravy. Served with white rice, black beans, roasted potatoes, and sweet plantains.
Ropa Vieja$17.95
Braised and shredded stewed in criolla sauce. Served with white rice and black beans.
Tostones Rellenos Havana 1957$15.95
Assortment of 4 cups stuffed with garlic shrimp, shredded roasted chicken, ropa vieja & ground beef.
Orange Blossom image

SANDWICHES

Orange Blossom

2000 Collins Ave #7, Miami Beach

Two Eggs any Style$16.00
Kale Salmon Salad$24.00
Nutella French Toast$17.00
Norman's Tavern image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Norman's Tavern

6770 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

10 WIngs$18.00
Nornams Gaucho Burger$15.00
Classic Cheeseburger$12.00
Drunken Dragon image

 

Drunken Dragon

1424 Alton Rd, Miami Beach

1:15 PM PICK UP$199.00
THIS ITEM IS A PRE-ORDER AND WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR PICK-UP ON THANKSGIVING DAY, THURSDAY NOVEMBER 25TH, AT THE SELECTED TIME. Each order serves 6-8 people and includes a 14lb honey-glazed turkey & gravy, sake cranberry relish, and butternut squash stuffing, in addition to your choice of rice and 3 sides. Substitutions & add-ons available upon request. All pre-orders must be in by Friday, Nov. 15th. (Limited time slots available!)
12:30 PM PICK UP$199.00
THIS ITEM IS A PRE-ORDER AND WILL BE AVAILABLE ON THURSDAY NOVEMBER 25TH AT THE SELECTED TIME. Each order serves 6-8 people and includes a 14lb honey-glazed turkey & gravy, sake cranberry relish, and butternut squash stuffing, in addition to your choice of rice and 3 sides. Substitutions & add-ons available upon request. All pre-orders must be in by Friday, Nov. 15th. (Limited time slots available!)
12:45 PM PICK UP$199.00
THIS ITEM IS A PRE-ORDER AND WILL BE AVAILABLE ON THURSDAY NOVEMBER 25TH AT THE SELECTED TIME. Each order serves 6-8 people and includes a 14lb honey-glazed turkey & gravy, sake cranberry relish, and butternut squash stuffing, in addition to your choice of rice and 3 sides. Substitutions & add-ons available upon request. All pre-orders must be in by Friday, Nov. 15th. (Limited time slots available!)
Macchialina image

PASTA

Macchialina

820 Alton Rd, Miami Beach

CREAMY POLENTA$16.00
wild mushroom ragu & charred scallions
SPAGHETTI POMODORO$23.00
tomato & basil
LOCAL BURRATA$17.00
heirloom tomatoes & tomato vinaigrette
Havana Ocean Dr image

 

Havana Ocean Dr

1410 OCEAN DRIVE, MIAMI BEACH

Cubano Sandwich$17.50
A Cuban classic served with ham, roasted pork, swiss cheese, pickles and mustard. Served in a perfectly pressed Cuban bread
Pollo Havana 1957$22.95
A Cuban family recipe of roasted chicken topped with Cuban gravy. Served with white rice, black beans, roasted potatoes, and sweet plantains.
Guacamole & Pork Masitas$18.00
Avocado smashed with tomato, onions, lime, and cilantro topped with crispy pork masitas and served with a side of toston chips.
7 Spices Restaurant & Lounge image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

7 Spices Restaurant & Lounge

610 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach

Penne Salmon A la Vodka$26.95
Fresh atlantic salmon, seasoned zucchini, tomato, marinated with cream sauce
Chicken Shawarma$14.95
7 SPICES signature Shawarma rolled with garlic, pickles, tomato, parsley, served with our garlic aioli and choice of fries or sweet potatoes fries
Warak Enab$11.50
8 pieces of stuffed grape leaves with rice, tomato, parsley, and olive oil.
Sushi Fly Chicken image

SUSHI

Sushi Fly Chicken

1575 Alton Rd, Miami Beach

Wagyu Short Rib$22.00
short rib skewer marinated in gochujang
Spicy$26.00
gochujang, sesame
Hamachi$13.00
yellowtail
Sardinia Ristorante image

 

Sardinia Ristorante

1801 Purdy Ave, Miami Beach

RAVIOLI$22.00
SKIRT STEAK$32.00
SPAGHETTI BOTTARGA$26.00
PLANTA image

 

PLANTA

850 Commerce Street, Miami Beach

STEAMED DUMPLINGS$14.75
SPINACH, SHIITAKE, TRUFFLE SOYA, HOT CHILI OIL
PLANTA BURGER$20.95
QUESO, DILL PICKLES, LETTUCE, TOMATO, MUSTARD, SERVED WITH FRIES
CHICK'N FRIED MUSHROOMS$15.25
chili sauce
Harry's Pizzeria - Miami Beach image

 

Harry's Pizzeria - Miami Beach

1680 Meridian Avenue, Miami Beach

Little Gems$13.00
parmesan crisps, toasted breadcrumb, italian vinaigrette
Escarole Caesar$12.00
lemon, anchovy, parmesan, garlic, breadcrumbs
Italian Sausage Pizza$17.00
fresh mozzarella, sauteed greens, peppers & onions, tomato sauce
Tooth Fairy image

 

Tooth Fairy

1575 Alton Road, Miami Beach

B.E.C.$7.50
Cookie Monster$70.00
Cinnamon Bun$6.00
Bodega Taqueria y Tequila image

 

Bodega Taqueria y Tequila

1220 16th Street, Miami Beach

Burrito Box$15.00
1 Burrito - Black Beans, Mexican Rice, Guacamole, Oaxaca, Red Onions, Cilantro, Red Chili Crema with side of Chips, Salsa Ranchera and Guacamole
Birria Quesadilla$12.00
Guajillo Braised Short Rib, Oaxaca Cheese, Red Onion, Cilantro, Avocado Salsa, Birria Sauce
Barbacoa$5.00
Guajillo Braised Short Rib, Cotija Cheese, Red Onions, Potato Sticks, Cilantro, Salsa Rosada
Tequiztlan Mexican Restaurant and Tequila Bar image

 

Tequiztlan Mexican Restaurant and Tequila Bar

1884 Bay Rd, Miami Beach

Fajitas
Grilled bell peppers & onions with your meat choice. Accompanied with rice, beans, crema mexicana, guacamole & 4 tortillas. OBS: Fajitas Vegetables has zucchini, yellow squash, green beans.
Taco CARNE ASADA$6.00
Grilled steak chunks in corn tortilla. Served with chipotle, cilantro & onion on the side
Quesadilla
Melted chihuahua & cheddar cheese with your filling choice in a flour tortilla. Served with salsa mexicana, lettuce, tomatillo sauce & crema mexicana on the side
Osteria Morini - Miami image

 

Osteria Morini - Miami

1750 Alton Road, Miami Beach

Misticanza$21.00
swank farm seasonal greens & vegetables, crostino con robiola, morini vinaigrette
Cappelletti$27.00
"little hats", truffled ricotta ravioli, melted butter, prosciutto
Spaghetti Pomodoro$27.00
pomodoro, basil (add burrata +6, add polpettine +8)
Bolivar Restaurant Bar image

 

Bolivar Restaurant Bar

841 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach

Bandeja Paisa$27.00
Traditional Colombian platter of griddle steak, crispy pork belly, caramelized plantains, red beans, fried egg, white rice, mini corn cake. Add Colombian sausage or blood sausage
Sanchoco de Costilla Colombia$25.00
Traditional short ribs, potatoes, corn, plantain soup, rice, cilantro)
Hôtel Gaythering image

 

Hôtel Gaythering

1409 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach

DAY PASS$18.69
La Cerveceria De Barrio Ocean image

 

La Cerveceria De Barrio Ocean

1412 OCEAN DRIVE, MIAMI BEACH

Baja Chicken Tacos$19.00
Seared Chicken Breast, Cheese, Crispy Bacon, Black Beans, Avocado & Chipotle Mayo. Served in Flour Tortillas
Sweet Liberty image

 

Sweet Liberty

237 20th suite B, Miami Beach

MILA Miami image

 

MILA Miami

800 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach

La Cerveceria De Barrio Lincoln image

 

La Cerveceria De Barrio Lincoln

836 LINCOLN ROAD, MIAMI BEACH

Rosinella Italian Trattoria image

 

Rosinella Italian Trattoria

525 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach

Limonada image

 

Limonada

825 Washington Ave, miami beach

Segafredo Cafe - Lincoln Road image

 

Segafredo Cafe - Lincoln Road

1040 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach

Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Sazon Cuban Cuisine

7305 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach

Roast Pork (Lechon Asado)$16.95
Lechon Asado
Cuban Sandwich Large$12.95
Sandwich Cubano Grande
White Rice$3.95
Arroz Blanco
Restaurant banner

 

HAVANA VIEJA

944 Washington Ave, Miami Beach

Salmon a la Plancha$29.00
Griddled Salmon filet topped with lemon butter. Served with mash potatoes and boiled veggies
Ropa Vieja$21.00
Shredded beef coocked with peppers, red onion, garlic and red wine. Served with white rice and maduros
Empanadas$12.00
Fried home made empanadas filled with ropa vieja and chicken. Served with Cilantro sauce
