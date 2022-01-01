Miami Beach breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Miami Beach
Sardinia - Diamonds
4777 Collins Ave, Miami Beach
|Avocado And Egg Wrap
|$13.00
|Side Of Chicken
|$6.00
|Energy Bowl
|$14.00
BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS
Naked Taco - Miami Beach
1111 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach
|Philly Cheese Steak Taco
|$9.00
caramelized onion + garlic aioli + grilled cheese + shaved rib eye steak
|Blackened Baja Fish Taco
|$8.00
shredded cabbage + lime crema + salsa
|Americano Taco
|$8.00
ground beef + lettuce + jalapeño + salsa + cheddar + sour cream
HAMBURGERS
Yes! Cafe
6300 Collins Ave, miami beach
|Breakfast Burrito
|$8.50
2 scrambled eggs, home fries, bacon, melted mozzarella, red pepper & sautéed onions in a grilled tortilla wrap.
|The Cuban Sandwich
|$9.95
Roasted pork topped with swiss cheese, ham and pickles and a hint of mustard in a toasted cuban bread
|YES! Breakfast
|$8.95
2 scrambled eggs, bacon, toast
and home fries
Miami Diner
919 Alton Road, Miami Beach
|Italian Sub
|$15.00
Ciabatta bread w/ Fresh Mozzarella, Prosciutto, Salami, Arugula, Tomatoes, Pesto & Mayo
|Breakfast Croissant
|$9.00
Ham, Egg, Cheddar cheese on a Large Croissant.
May also substitute Ham for Bacon, OR Turkey.
|BBQ Burger
|$13.00
Patty topped with Bacon & BBQ sauce, with L,T,O,M
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Taste Bakery Cafe
773 17th St, Miami Beach
|Artisan Handcrafted Salad - The San Cabo
|$13.00
Cheddar cheese, hass avocado, red onions, boiled egg, black bean & corn salsa, chia seeds, with avocado ranch dressing
|Artisan Handcrafted Entrees - The Avocado Club
|$12.00
Romaine, tomatoes, applewood smoked bacon, hass avocado, swiss cheese, and avocado ranch dressing
|Barnhouse B.L.T
|$10.00
sunnyside eggs • applewood bacon • hass avocado • romaine • tomato • honey dijon • ketchup • mayo
Cafe Americano
1776 COLLINS AVENUE, MIAMI BEACH
|Classic Steak Burger
|$17.95
Green leaf lettuce, tomatoes, red onion & dill pickles on a butter toasted brioche bun
|New York Cheesecake
|$10.00
Decadent New York style cheesecake, fresh berries, raspberry sauce & whipped cream
|Bacon Cheesy Burger
|$18.95
Applewood smoked bacon, swiss, cheddar,
American and provolone cheese, butter
toasted brioche bun.
SANDWICHES
Orange Blossom
2000 Collins Ave #7, Miami Beach
|Two Eggs any Style
|$16.00
|Kale Salmon Salad
|$24.00
|Nutella French Toast
|$17.00
|Acai Bowl
|$13.00
Brazillian Acai berries, blueberries, and apple juice topped with bananas, strawberries, raw honey, and served with granola on the side
|Dirty Chai Latte
Chai Tea & a shot of espresso with your choice of milk. Can be served Hot or Iced
|Cafe Latte
Espresso with your choice of milk. Can be served hot or iced!
Winker's Diner
1575 Alton Rd, Miami Beach
|Winker's Chopped
|$15.00
grilled chicken, egg, bacon, cheddar, avocado heart of palm, tomato, beets, balsamic
|Isabela's Kosher Matzo Ball Soup
|$12.00
chicken, onion, carrot, celery
|Reuben
|$18.00
gruyere, coleslaw, 1000 island
BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Roasters 'N Toasters
525 Arthur Godfrey Rd, Miami Beach
|Chicken Soup
Home Made Chicken Soup
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$8.99
Scrambled Eggs, Bacon folded together with Swiss Cheese on a Grilled Kaiser Bun Kaiser Roll or Bagel
|All Natural Turkey Breast
|$16.99
Freshly Sliced ALL Natural Turkey Breast
|RAVIOLI
|$22.00
|SKIRT STEAK
|$32.00
|SPAGHETTI BOTTARGA
|$26.00
PLANTA
850 Commerce Street, Miami Beach
|STEAMED DUMPLINGS
|$14.75
SPINACH, SHIITAKE, TRUFFLE SOYA, HOT CHILI OIL
|PLANTA BURGER
|$20.95
QUESO, DILL PICKLES, LETTUCE, TOMATO, MUSTARD, SERVED WITH FRIES
|CHICK'N FRIED MUSHROOMS
|$15.25
chili sauce