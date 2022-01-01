Miami Beach Italian restaurants you'll love
HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • BBQ • SALADS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES
New Campo Argentino
6954 Collins ave, Miami Beach
|Popular items
|Arugula & Tomato Salad
|$15.00
tomato slices topped with baby arugula & shaved parmesan
|Fried Calamari
|$15.00
served with house-made marinara and alioli
|Scottish Salmon
|$25.00
Served with lemon butter sauce and choice of side
Pizzette Italian Restaurant
1223 Lincoln Road, Miami beach
|Popular items
|Ali di pollo
|$14.00
|LG Pepperoni
|$22.00
|SM Marinara
|$16.00
Spris Artisan Pizza - Lincoln Road
731 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach
|Popular items
|FIOR DI LATTE MARGHERITA
|$15.50
Premium fior di latte mozzarella, tomato sauce, fresh basil
|TUTTA CARNE
|$17.00
mozzarella, tomato sauce, ham, sausage, spicy salame casalingo*
|DIAVOLA
|$15.00
mozzarella, tomato sauce, spicy salame casalingo*
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza Bar South Beach
1627 COLLINS AVE, Miami beach
|Popular items
|Garlic Knots
Choose Dozen or Half Dozen, Optional to add Garlic Parmesan Sauce
|Caesar
|$9.00
Romaine, garlic knot croutons, shaved parmigiano, reggiano, homemade caesar dressing.
|Cheese
Mozzarella
PASTA
Macchialina
820 Alton Rd, Miami Beach
|Popular items
|CREAMY POLENTA
|$16.00
wild mushroom ragu & charred scallions
|SPAGHETTI POMODORO
|$23.00
tomato & basil
|LOCAL BURRATA
|$17.00
heirloom tomatoes & tomato vinaigrette
Osteria Morini - Miami
1750 Alton Road, Miami Beach
|Popular items
|Misticanza
|$21.00
swank farm seasonal greens & vegetables, crostino con robiola, morini vinaigrette
|Cappelletti
|$27.00
"little hats", truffled ricotta ravioli, melted butter, prosciutto
|Spaghetti Pomodoro
|$27.00
pomodoro, basil (add burrata +6, add polpettine +8)