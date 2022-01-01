Miami Beach juice & smoothie spots you'll love

Miami Beach restaurants
Toast

Must-try juice & smoothie spots in Miami Beach

Carrot Express image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Carrot Express

1755 Alton rd, Miami Beach

Avg 4 (720 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Flu Shot$4.95
ginger, lemon, honey [4 oz.]
Poke Bowl$17.95
Brown rice or quinoa, seaweed salad, edamame, arugula, cucumber, scallions, avocado, carrots, pickled ginger, sesame seeds, crispy onion, spicy mayo & eel sauce. choice of: fresh ahi tuna or scottish salmon
Pesto Chicken Bowl$15.95
brown rice, kale, chicken, avocado, roasted corn & feta cheese. tossed with our homemade pesto-lime vinaigrette
More about Carrot Express
Carrot Express image

 

Carrot Express

7145 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
La Bomba$13.95
Falafel, quinoa, kale, roasted eggplant, hummus, arugula, spinach & tomato
Salmon Buddah Bowl$18.95
pan seared salmon mixed with a perfect blend of quinoa, napa cabbage, scallions, edamame, corn, roasted eggplant & brussel sprouts. tossed in our buddah sauce.
* buddah sauce contains fish sauce
Almond Butter Acai Bowl$13.95
organic brazilian açai topped with almond butter, cacao nibs, granola, strawberries, blueberries, bananas & pineapple
* contains nuts and raisins
More about Carrot Express
Sunset Juice Cafe image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Sunset Juice Cafe

1940 Alton Road, Miami Beach

Avg 4.2 (88 reviews)
Takeout
More about Sunset Juice Cafe

