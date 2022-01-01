Miami Beach juice & smoothie spots you'll love
Must-try juice & smoothie spots in Miami Beach
More about Carrot Express
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS
Carrot Express
1755 Alton rd, Miami Beach
|Popular items
|Flu Shot
|$4.95
ginger, lemon, honey [4 oz.]
|Poke Bowl
|$17.95
Brown rice or quinoa, seaweed salad, edamame, arugula, cucumber, scallions, avocado, carrots, pickled ginger, sesame seeds, crispy onion, spicy mayo & eel sauce. choice of: fresh ahi tuna or scottish salmon
|Pesto Chicken Bowl
|$15.95
brown rice, kale, chicken, avocado, roasted corn & feta cheese. tossed with our homemade pesto-lime vinaigrette
More about Carrot Express
Carrot Express
7145 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
|Popular items
|La Bomba
|$13.95
Falafel, quinoa, kale, roasted eggplant, hummus, arugula, spinach & tomato
|Salmon Buddah Bowl
|$18.95
pan seared salmon mixed with a perfect blend of quinoa, napa cabbage, scallions, edamame, corn, roasted eggplant & brussel sprouts. tossed in our buddah sauce.
* buddah sauce contains fish sauce
|Almond Butter Acai Bowl
|$13.95
organic brazilian açai topped with almond butter, cacao nibs, granola, strawberries, blueberries, bananas & pineapple
* contains nuts and raisins