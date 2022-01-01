Miami Beach salad spots you'll love

Go
Miami Beach restaurants
Toast

Must-try salad spots in Miami Beach

Carrot Express image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Carrot Express

1755 Alton rd, Miami Beach

Avg 4 (720 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Flu Shot$4.95
ginger, lemon, honey [4 oz.]
Poke Bowl$17.95
Brown rice or quinoa, seaweed salad, edamame, arugula, cucumber, scallions, avocado, carrots, pickled ginger, sesame seeds, crispy onion, spicy mayo & eel sauce. choice of: fresh ahi tuna or scottish salmon
Pesto Chicken Bowl$15.95
brown rice, kale, chicken, avocado, roasted corn & feta cheese. tossed with our homemade pesto-lime vinaigrette
More about Carrot Express
Cafe Americano image

 

Cafe Americano

1776 COLLINS AVENUE, MIAMI BEACH

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Steak Burger$17.95
Green leaf lettuce, tomatoes, red onion & dill pickles on a butter toasted brioche bun
New York Cheesecake$10.00
Decadent New York style cheesecake, fresh berries, raspberry sauce & whipped cream
Bacon Cheesy Burger$18.95
Applewood smoked bacon, swiss, cheddar,
American and provolone cheese, butter
toasted brioche bun.
More about Cafe Americano
Benh Mi image

 

Benh Mi

1436 Washington Avenue, miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Green Papaya Salad$10.00
Whatever Is In Season, Toasted Peanuts, Sum Tum Dressing
Xtra Crunchy Chicken Tender Bucket w/ Fries$14.00
Simply Seasoned or Spicy Tangy
Extra Crunchy Fried Chicken$13.00
Chili Spice, tangy
More about Benh Mi
The Fresh Carrot Surfside image

 

The Fresh Carrot Surfside

9519 Harding Ave, Surfside

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
TUNA SALAD FIRE WRAP$14.95
Solid White Albacore Tuna Salad with Kale, Avocado, Quinoa, Tomatoes, Alfalfa Sprouts, Bean Sprouts, Carrots and Cucumber on a Whole Wheat Wrap
ACAI FRUIT BOWL$13.95
Base: Açaí Berry, Mixed Berries, Mango, and Banana (Blended)
Topped with Granola, Fresh Strawberries, Blueberries, Pineapple, Banana, Coconut Flakes and Honey
TEEKA SALAD$13.95
Kale, Quinoa, Avocado, Tomatoes, Bean Sprouts, Carrots, Cucumber and Alfalfa Sprouts
More about The Fresh Carrot Surfside

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Miami Beach

Salmon

Tacos

Burritos

Grilled Chicken

French Fries

Crispy Chicken

Chicken Tenders

Quesadillas

Map

More near Miami Beach to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (203 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (34 restaurants)

North Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Key Biscayne

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Key West

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston