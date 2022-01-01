Miami Beach salad spots you'll love
Must-try salad spots in Miami Beach
More about Carrot Express
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS
Carrot Express
1755 Alton rd, Miami Beach
|Popular items
|Flu Shot
|$4.95
ginger, lemon, honey [4 oz.]
|Poke Bowl
|$17.95
Brown rice or quinoa, seaweed salad, edamame, arugula, cucumber, scallions, avocado, carrots, pickled ginger, sesame seeds, crispy onion, spicy mayo & eel sauce. choice of: fresh ahi tuna or scottish salmon
|Pesto Chicken Bowl
|$15.95
brown rice, kale, chicken, avocado, roasted corn & feta cheese. tossed with our homemade pesto-lime vinaigrette
More about Cafe Americano
Cafe Americano
1776 COLLINS AVENUE, MIAMI BEACH
|Popular items
|Classic Steak Burger
|$17.95
Green leaf lettuce, tomatoes, red onion & dill pickles on a butter toasted brioche bun
|New York Cheesecake
|$10.00
Decadent New York style cheesecake, fresh berries, raspberry sauce & whipped cream
|Bacon Cheesy Burger
|$18.95
Applewood smoked bacon, swiss, cheddar,
American and provolone cheese, butter
toasted brioche bun.
More about Benh Mi
Benh Mi
1436 Washington Avenue, miami
|Popular items
|Green Papaya Salad
|$10.00
Whatever Is In Season, Toasted Peanuts, Sum Tum Dressing
|Xtra Crunchy Chicken Tender Bucket w/ Fries
|$14.00
Simply Seasoned or Spicy Tangy
|Extra Crunchy Fried Chicken
|$13.00
Chili Spice, tangy
More about The Fresh Carrot Surfside
The Fresh Carrot Surfside
9519 Harding Ave, Surfside
|Popular items
|TUNA SALAD FIRE WRAP
|$14.95
Solid White Albacore Tuna Salad with Kale, Avocado, Quinoa, Tomatoes, Alfalfa Sprouts, Bean Sprouts, Carrots and Cucumber on a Whole Wheat Wrap
|ACAI FRUIT BOWL
|$13.95
Base: Açaí Berry, Mixed Berries, Mango, and Banana (Blended)
Topped with Granola, Fresh Strawberries, Blueberries, Pineapple, Banana, Coconut Flakes and Honey
|TEEKA SALAD
|$13.95
Kale, Quinoa, Avocado, Tomatoes, Bean Sprouts, Carrots, Cucumber and Alfalfa Sprouts