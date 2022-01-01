Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Miami Beach seafood restaurants you'll love

Go
Miami Beach restaurants
Toast

Must-try seafood restaurants in Miami Beach

The Local House image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Local House

400 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach

Avg 4 (570 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Mahi Tacos$25.00
Blackened Mahi Mahi, radish, spicy mayo, guacamole, and pico de gallo
Calamari & Shrimp$21.00
Breaded and perfectly crisp, homemade marinara dip
Chicken Kale Caesar$17.00
Herb croutons, parmesan, grilled chicken
More about The Local House
Stiltsville Fish Bar image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Stiltsville Fish Bar

1787 Purdy Ave, Miami Beach

Avg 4.6 (1346 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Smoked Fish Dip$13.00
smoked local fish, pickles, butter toasted saltines & old bay potato chips
Stiltsville Fried Chicken$36.00
citrus & bayleaf crusted, Stiltsville hot sauce and chilled watermelon salad
The Hammock Salad$15.00
baby bibb lettuce, FL citrus, hearts of palm, avocado, little heirloom tomatoes & citrus vinaigrette
More about Stiltsville Fish Bar
Mercato Della Pecheria image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Mercato Della Pescheria

412 ESPANOLA WAY, MIAMI BEACH

Avg 4.6 (2705 reviews)
Digital Dine-In
More about Mercato Della Pescheria
Restaurant banner

 

Kanoli

1236 OCEAN DRIVE, MIAMI BEACH

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Kanoli
INTI.MO image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

INTI.MO

840 1st St, Miami Beach

Avg 4.8 (709 reviews)
More about INTI.MO
Chalan on the Beach image

SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Chalan on the Beach

1580 Washington Ave, Miami Beach

Avg 4.2 (2524 reviews)
More about Chalan on the Beach

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Miami Beach

Salmon

Caesar Salad

Tacos

Quesadillas

French Fries

Burritos

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Miami Beach to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (849 restaurants)

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (268 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (87 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (42 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

North Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Key Biscayne

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (849 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (93 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Key West

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (496 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (625 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston