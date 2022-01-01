Miami Beach seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in Miami Beach
More about The Local House
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Local House
400 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach
|Popular items
|Mahi Tacos
|$25.00
Blackened Mahi Mahi, radish, spicy mayo, guacamole, and pico de gallo
|Calamari & Shrimp
|$21.00
Breaded and perfectly crisp, homemade marinara dip
|Chicken Kale Caesar
|$17.00
Herb croutons, parmesan, grilled chicken
More about Stiltsville Fish Bar
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Stiltsville Fish Bar
1787 Purdy Ave, Miami Beach
|Popular items
|Smoked Fish Dip
|$13.00
smoked local fish, pickles, butter toasted saltines & old bay potato chips
|Stiltsville Fried Chicken
|$36.00
citrus & bayleaf crusted, Stiltsville hot sauce and chilled watermelon salad
|The Hammock Salad
|$15.00
baby bibb lettuce, FL citrus, hearts of palm, avocado, little heirloom tomatoes & citrus vinaigrette
More about Mercato Della Pescheria
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Mercato Della Pescheria
412 ESPANOLA WAY, MIAMI BEACH
More about Chalan on the Beach
SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Chalan on the Beach
1580 Washington Ave, Miami Beach