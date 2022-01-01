Miami Beach steakhouses you'll love
Must-try steakhouses in Miami Beach
More about New Campo Argentino
HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • BBQ • SALADS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES
New Campo Argentino
6954 Collins ave, Miami Beach
|Popular items
|Arugula & Tomato Salad
|$15.00
tomato slices topped with baby arugula & shaved parmesan
|Fried Calamari
|$15.00
served with house-made marinara and alioli
|Scottish Salmon
|$25.00
Served with lemon butter sauce and choice of side
More about MATILDA'S CARIBBEAN CUISINE
MATILDA'S CARIBBEAN CUISINE
1120 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach
|Popular items
|Enchilladas (3pcs)
Three enchilladas covered with red sauce, pico de Gallo, melted cheese and salad.
|Jarritos Pineapple
|$3.00
|Quesadilla cheese, 2 chicken tacos and fries
|$10.50