Black bean soup in
Miami Beach
/
Miami Beach
/
Black Bean Soup
Miami Beach restaurants that serve black bean soup
Las Olas Cafe
644 6th Street, Miami Beach
No reviews yet
Chicken Black Beans Soup 16 oz
$4.50
More about Las Olas Cafe
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Sazon Cuban Cuisine
7305 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach
Avg 4.9
(563 reviews)
Black Bean Soup Small
$7.95
Sopa de Frijoles Negros
Black Bean Soup Large
$10.95
Sopa de Frijoles Negros
More about Sazon Cuban Cuisine
