Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Black bean soup in Miami Beach

Go
Miami Beach restaurants
Toast

Miami Beach restaurants that serve black bean soup

Consumer pic

 

Las Olas Cafe

644 6th Street, Miami Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Black Beans Soup 16 oz$4.50
More about Las Olas Cafe
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Sazon Cuban Cuisine

7305 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach

Avg 4.9 (563 reviews)
Takeout
Black Bean Soup Small$7.95
Sopa de Frijoles Negros
Black Bean Soup Large$10.95
Sopa de Frijoles Negros
More about Sazon Cuban Cuisine

Browse other tasty dishes in Miami Beach

Mozzarella Sticks

Chicken Caesar Salad

Omelettes

Fritters

Oreo Shakes

Filet Mignon

Grilled Chicken

Tropical Smoothies

Map

More near Miami Beach to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1029 restaurants)

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (321 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (103 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (51 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

North Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Key Biscayne

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1029 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (20 restaurants)

Key West

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (262 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (601 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (250 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (274 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (101 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (740 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston