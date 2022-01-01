California rolls in Miami Beach
Miami Beach restaurants that serve california rolls
SUSHI
Pubbelly Sushi
1424 20th Street, Miami Beach
|California Roll
|$13.00
8pcs kanikama inside with avocado and cucumber seaweed and rice outside sesame seeds
SALADS • SUSHI
Toni's Sushi Bar
1208 Washington Ave, Miami Beach
|California Eel Roll
|$18.00
California Roll Topped with eel sashimi
|California Roll
|$9.00
Rice outside roll with sesame, kanikama, avocado and cucumber
|California Salmon Roll
|$16.00
California Roll topped with salmon sashimi
PLANTA
850 Commerce Street, Miami Beach
|CALIFORNIA ROLL*
|$16.75
HEARTS OF PALM, AVOCADO, MACADAMI NUT, TOASTED COCONUT
*item cannot be modified to remove soy
|CALIFORNIA ROLL
|$8.00
HEARTS OF PALM, AVOCADO, MACADAMI NUT, TOASTED COCONUT
*item cannot be modified to remove soy