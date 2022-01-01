Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

California rolls in Miami Beach

Miami Beach restaurants
Toast

Miami Beach restaurants that serve california rolls

California Cut Roll 8pc image

 

Koa Poke

1600 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
California Cut Roll 8pc$12.95
More about Koa Poke
Item pic

SUSHI

Pubbelly Sushi

1424 20th Street, Miami Beach

Avg 4.2 (2578 reviews)
Takeout
California Roll$13.00
8pcs kanikama inside with avocado and cucumber seaweed and rice outside sesame seeds
More about Pubbelly Sushi
Toni's Sushi Bar image

SALADS • SUSHI

Toni's Sushi Bar

1208 Washington Ave, Miami Beach

Avg 4.2 (1050 reviews)
Takeout
California Eel Roll$18.00
California Roll Topped with eel sashimi
California Roll$9.00
Rice outside roll with sesame, kanikama, avocado and cucumber
California Salmon Roll$16.00
California Roll topped with salmon sashimi
More about Toni's Sushi Bar
Item pic

 

PLANTA

850 Commerce Street, Miami Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CALIFORNIA ROLL*$16.75
HEARTS OF PALM, AVOCADO, MACADAMI NUT, TOASTED COCONUT
*item cannot be modified to remove soy
CALIFORNIA ROLL$8.00
HEARTS OF PALM, AVOCADO, MACADAMI NUT, TOASTED COCONUT
*item cannot be modified to remove soy
More about PLANTA
Item pic

 

Sushi a La Carte

555 Arthur Godfrey Road, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
California Roll$8.95
More about Sushi a La Carte

