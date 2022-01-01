Ceviche in Miami Beach
Miami Beach restaurants that serve ceviche
BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS
Naked Taco - Miami Beach
1111 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach
|Classic Ceviche
|$16.00
shrimp + corvina + sweet potato + corn + leche de tigre
SUSHI
Pubbelly Sushi
1424 20th Street, Miami Beach
|Tostones Con Ceviche
|$19.00
Hamachi ceviche, ginger soy, cilantro, red onion
Havana Espanola Way
1446 Washington Ave, Miami Beach
|Corvina Ceviche
|$16.00
Day boat fish in Florida citrus, ají amarillo and cilantro.
BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS
My Ceviche
235 Washington Ave, Miami Beach
|Ceviche Large
|$16.99
Red onions, cilantro, jalapenos, cherry tomatoe, sweet potato, yellow corn, and option of lime-sliced popcorn or chips.
|Ceviche Medium
|$13.99
Red onions, cilantro, jalapenos, cherry tomatoe, sweet potato, yellow corn, and option of lime-sliced popcorn or chips.
Cafe Americano
1144 OCEAN DRIVE, MIAMI BEACH
|Tropical Ceviche
|$18.00
Golden Corvina, shrimp, red onion, red
peppers, cilantro, aji, crispy corn, giant corn, and sweet potato
El Rancho Grande
314 72nd Street, Miami
|Ceviche Veracruzano
|$17.00
Locald wild snapper leche de tigre, marinade, cilantro, avocado, tomato, shaved red onion
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Stiltsville Fish Bar
1787 Purdy Ave, Miami Beach
|Tuna Ceviche
|$18.00
local snapper, chilled watermelon, sour orange mignonette & celery
Havana Breakwater
940 OCEAN DRIVE, MIAMI BEACH
|Corvina Ceviche
|$16.00
Day boat fish in Florida citrus, ají amarillo and cilantro
PLANTA
850 Commerce Street, Miami Beach
|COCONUT CEVICHE*
|$14.75
PINEAPPLE, JALAPENO, CILANTRO, CUCUMBER, LIME, SERVED WITH TORTILLA CHIPS *item cannot be modified to remove soy
Tequiztlan Mexican Restaurant and Tequila Bar
1884 Bay Rd, Miami Beach
|Ceviche
|$17.00
Mahi Mahi & Shrimp mixed with tomato, onion & cilantro. Seasoned with lime & salt. Topped with an avocado piece & crackers on the side