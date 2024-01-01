Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fried rice in Miami Beach

Miami Beach restaurants
Miami Beach restaurants that serve chicken fried rice

Toni's Sushi Bar image

SALADS • SUSHI

Toni's Sushi Bar

1208 Washington Ave, Miami Beach

Avg 4.2 (1050 reviews)
Takeout
Organic Chicken Fried Rice$18.00
More about Toni's Sushi Bar
CHICKEN FRIED RICE image

 

Sushi Sake - Sobe

431 WASHINGTON AVE, Miami Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN FRIED RICE$10.00
More about Sushi Sake - Sobe

