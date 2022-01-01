Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pasta in Miami Beach

Miami Beach restaurants
Miami Beach restaurants that serve chicken pasta

Miami Diner image

 

Miami Diner

919 Alton Road, Miami Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pasta w/ Chicken Meatballs$16.00
More about Miami Diner
8804be8a-2caf-43f0-ad31-8abd34009951 image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

7 Spices Restaurant & Lounge

610 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (734 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Pasta Alfredo$21.95
Fettuccine pasta, grilled chicken, parmesan cheese and butter
More about 7 Spices Restaurant & Lounge

