Chicken shawarma in Miami Beach

Sufrat Mediterranean Grill - Alton Rd - 1570 ALTON RD UNIT C
1570 ALTON RD UNIT C, MIAMI BEACH
|Chicken Shawarma Sandwich
|$9.00
Roasted mix of chicken breast and young thighs, Lettuce, Chopped tomatoes, Pickle, Garlic sauce, and Tahini sauce Served in our fresh daily homemade pita bread.
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
7 Spices Restaurant & Lounge
610 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach
|Chicken Shawarma
|$12.95
7 SPICES signature Shawarma rolled with garlic, pickles, tomato, parsley, served with our garlic aioli and choice of fries or sweet potatoes fries
|Chicken Shawarma Bowl
|$17.95