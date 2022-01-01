Chocolate cake in Miami Beach
Miami Beach restaurants that serve chocolate cake
The Patio
100 South Pointe Dr, Miami Beach
|Molten Chocolate Cake
|$12.00
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS
Carrot Express
1755 Alton rd, Miami Beach
|Chocolate Cake
|$6.95
Cafe Americano
1144 OCEAN DRIVE, MIAMI BEACH
|Giant Chocolate Cake
|$10.00
Five towering layers of rich ganache and moist chocolate cake, dark chocolate sauce & whipped cream
Yardbird
1600 Lenox Ave, Miami Beach
|Bourbon Bacon Chocolate Cake
|$21.00
Nutella frosting, Bourbon salted caramel, vanilla ice cream