Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Miami Beach

Go
Miami Beach restaurants
Toast

Miami Beach restaurants that serve chopped salad

Cafe Americano image

 

Cafe Americano

1776 COLLINS AVENUE, MIAMI BEACH

No reviews yet
Takeout
Americano Chopped Salad*$18.00
Romaine hearts, black beans, roasted corn, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, avocado, pumpkin seeds, shredded cheddar, crispy tortilla strips, cilantro, Fresno chilies & avocado-ranch.
More about Cafe Americano
Cafe Americano image

 

Cafe Americano

1144 OCEAN DRIVE, MIAMI BEACH

No reviews yet
Takeout
Americano Chopped Salad*$16.00
Romaine hearts, black beans, roasted corn, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, avocado, pumpkin seeds, shredded cheddar, crispy tortilla strips, cilantro, fresno chilies & avocado-ranch.
More about Cafe Americano
Havana Breakwater image

 

Havana Breakwater

940 OCEAN DRIVE, MIAMI BEACH

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chopped Salad$16.95
Chick peas, sweet plantains, tomato, avocado, radish, cucumber, red onion, farm cheese, plantain chips, and cilantro dressings.
More about Havana Breakwater
Restaurant banner

 

Havana Lincoln Rd

819 LINCOLN ROAD, MIAMI BEACH

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chopped Salad$14.95
Delicious blend of Red Lettuce, Green Lettuce & Romaine, Chickpeas, sweet plantains, tomato, avocado, radish, cucumber, red onion, farm cheese, plantain chips, and cilantro dressings. Our Chefs carefully source the finest greens and prepare them in a simple and delish way.
More about Havana Lincoln Rd

Browse other tasty dishes in Miami Beach

Lentil Soup

Hot Chocolate

Skirt Steaks

Carne Asada Tacos

Gnocchi

Burritos

Salmon Burgers

Huevos Rancheros

Map

More near Miami Beach to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (853 restaurants)

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (268 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (90 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (42 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

North Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Key Biscayne

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (853 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (96 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Key West

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (227 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (510 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston