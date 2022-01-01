Chopped salad in Miami Beach
Miami Beach restaurants that serve chopped salad
Cafe Americano
1776 COLLINS AVENUE, MIAMI BEACH
|Americano Chopped Salad*
|$18.00
Romaine hearts, black beans, roasted corn, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, avocado, pumpkin seeds, shredded cheddar, crispy tortilla strips, cilantro, Fresno chilies & avocado-ranch.
Cafe Americano
1144 OCEAN DRIVE, MIAMI BEACH
|Americano Chopped Salad*
|$16.00
Romaine hearts, black beans, roasted corn, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, avocado, pumpkin seeds, shredded cheddar, crispy tortilla strips, cilantro, fresno chilies & avocado-ranch.
Havana Breakwater
940 OCEAN DRIVE, MIAMI BEACH
|Chopped Salad
|$16.95
Chick peas, sweet plantains, tomato, avocado, radish, cucumber, red onion, farm cheese, plantain chips, and cilantro dressings.
Havana Lincoln Rd
819 LINCOLN ROAD, MIAMI BEACH
|Chopped Salad
|$14.95
Delicious blend of Red Lettuce, Green Lettuce & Romaine, Chickpeas, sweet plantains, tomato, avocado, radish, cucumber, red onion, farm cheese, plantain chips, and cilantro dressings. Our Chefs carefully source the finest greens and prepare them in a simple and delish way.