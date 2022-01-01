Crispy chicken in Miami Beach
Miami Beach restaurants that serve crispy chicken
The Patio
100 South Pointe Dr, Miami Beach
|Crispy chicken sandwich
|$15.00
CORN FLAKES BREADED SPRINGER’S FARM CHICKEN, MONTEREY JACK CHEESE, COLE SLAW, TOMATO, CRISPY ONIONS, SPICY MAYO.
Sardinia - Diamonds
4777 Collins Ave, Miami Beach
|Crispy Chicken Wings
|$13.00
Yes! Cafe
6300 Collins Ave, miami beach
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$9.25
breaded chicken breast golden fried with avocado, lettuce tomato and spicy mayo
Cafe Americano
1144 OCEAN DRIVE, MIAMI BEACH
|Crispy Chicken Salad*
|$22.00
Crispy fried chicken, romaine & kale, heirloom tomatoes, smoked bleu cheese crumbles, apple-wood smoked
bacon, avocado, red onions, radish & smoked bleu cheese vinaigrette.
Yardbird
1600 Lenox Ave, Miami Beach
|Crispy Chicken Biscuits
|$18.00
pepper jelly -two served-
Harry's Pizzeria - Miami Beach
1680 Meridian Avenue, Miami Beach
|Crispy Chicken Wings
|$16.00
fennel spice, hot honey, rosemary crema