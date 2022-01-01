Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Miami Beach

Miami Beach restaurants
Toast

Miami Beach restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Item pic

 

The Patio

100 South Pointe Dr, Miami Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy chicken sandwich$15.00
CORN FLAKES BREADED SPRINGER’S FARM CHICKEN, MONTEREY JACK CHEESE, COLE SLAW, TOMATO, CRISPY ONIONS, SPICY MAYO.
More about The Patio
Sardinia - Diamonds image

 

Sardinia - Diamonds

4777 Collins Ave, Miami Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Wings$13.00
More about Sardinia - Diamonds
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

Yes! Cafe

6300 Collins Ave, miami beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$9.25
breaded chicken breast golden fried with avocado, lettuce tomato and spicy mayo
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$9.25
breaded chicken breast golden fried with avocado, lettuce tomato and spicy mayo
More about Yes! Cafe
Cafe Americano image

 

Cafe Americano

1144 OCEAN DRIVE, MIAMI BEACH

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Salad*$22.00
Crispy fried chicken, romaine & kale, heirloom tomatoes, smoked bleu cheese crumbles, apple-wood smoked
bacon, avocado, red onions, radish & smoked bleu cheese vinaigrette.
More about Cafe Americano
Crispy Chicken Biscuits image

 

Yardbird

1600 Lenox Ave, Miami Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Biscuits$18.00
pepper jelly -two served-
More about Yardbird
Crispy Chicken Wings image

 

Harry's Pizzeria - Miami Beach

1680 Meridian Avenue, Miami Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Wings$16.00
fennel spice, hot honey, rosemary crema
More about Harry's Pizzeria - Miami Beach
Restaurant banner

 

Cafe Del Mar

710 Washington ave suite 1, Miami Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Waffle with Crispy Chicken Breast$17.00
More about Cafe Del Mar

